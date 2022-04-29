Trendy bottom wear for women to revamp summer wardrobe

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Summertime is the time to experiment with clothing and fashion. If you're someone who has been sticking to the all-season pair of jeans in this sweltering weather, then it's time to upgrade your summer wardrobe with a variety of trendy bottom wear. From smart culottes, sassy flared pants, flowy pleated skirts to cool denim shorts, there are plenty options to include in your closet. Since clothing is a form of expression, you sure wouldn't want your sartorial choices to look monotonous and nondescript. Therefore, take to different types of apparel and have fun while you're at it. To help you with selections, we have rounded up our favourite picks in the list below which will help elevate your dressing sense, and how!
Most importantly, all of them are versatile wear and supremely comfortable that allow enough room for air circulation. So, are you ready to beat summer heat in style? Then scroll below to take a look at our picks.
Marks & Spencer Flared Pants
This pair of relaxed fit flared pants is made of linen fabric. Uber stylish and comfortable to wear, these are the pants you need to beat summer heat. Besides, the quality of the fabric is so good that it will last you for many seasons.
Lorem Ginzo High Waist Torn Denim Jeans
This pair of high waist torn denim jeans has an amazing fit. It has a regular fit and is made of high quality and durable fabrics. Besides, it will go well with all colours of attire.
Uptownie Lite Pleated Midi Skirt
This midi skirt is made of 100% satin fabric and is available in a slew of vibrant and peppy colours. A comfort apparel, this pleated skirt is allows enough room for air circulation and keeps one cool and dry all day long.
Yash Gallery Denim Mid-Rise Culottes
Ditch the regular jeans and opt for this pair of mid-rise stylish culottes. Available in a cool blue colour, it is made of soft denim fabric. You can team this apparel with literally anything - from a cool pair of sneakers to a pair of nice heels.
Indietoga Pure Cotton Shorts
This pair of pure cotton shorts marries both style and comfort effortlessly. It has a loose fit and the fabric is lightweight and breathable too. You can lounge around these shorts all day long and even step out in them for a casual hangout.
