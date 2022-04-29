Story Saved
Friday, Apr 29, 2022
Trendy bottom wear for women to revamp summer wardrobe

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg
  • Published on Apr 29, 2022 19:26 PM IST
Summary:

Beat the summer heat in style and introduce chic bottom wear for women in your summer wardrobe now. 

Include a variety of cool and stylish bottom wear in your summer wardrobe.

Summertime is the time to experiment with clothing and fashion. If you're someone who has been sticking to the all-season pair of jeans in this sweltering weather, then it's time to upgrade your summer wardrobe with a variety of trendy bottom wear. From smart culottes, sassy flared pants, flowy pleated skirts to cool denim shorts, there are plenty options to include in your closet. Since clothing is a form of expression, you sure wouldn't want your sartorial choices to look monotonous and nondescript. Therefore, take to different types of apparel and have fun while you're at it. To help you with selections, we have rounded up our favourite picks in the list below which will help elevate your dressing sense, and how! 

Most importantly, all of them are versatile wear and supremely comfortable that allow enough room for air circulation. So, are you ready to beat summer heat in style? Then scroll below to take a look at our picks.  

Marks & Spencer Flared Pants 
This pair of relaxed fit flared pants is made of linen fabric. Uber stylish and comfortable to wear, these are the pants you need to beat summer heat. Besides, the quality of the fabric is so good that it will last you for many seasons.

Marks & Spencer Women's Flared Pants (7041X_Flax_L (12))
Marks & Spencer Women's Flared Pants (7041X_Flax_L (12))
Rs 2,299
Lorem Ginzo High Waist Torn Denim Jeans
This pair of high waist torn denim jeans has an amazing fit. It has a regular fit and is made of high quality and durable fabrics. Besides, it will go well with all colours of attire.

Lorem Ginzo Women's High Waist Black Torn Denim Jeans - Mom Fit Jeans for Women
Lorem Ginzo Women's High Waist Black Torn Denim Jeans - Mom Fit Jeans for Women
25% off
Rs 1,499 Rs 1,999
Uptownie Lite Pleated Midi Skirt
This midi skirt is made of 100% satin fabric and is available in a slew of vibrant and peppy colours. A comfort apparel, this pleated skirt is allows enough room for air circulation and keeps one cool and dry all day long.

Uptownie Lite Women's Pleated Midi Skirt (Purple,XXL)
Uptownie Lite Women's Pleated Midi Skirt (Purple,XXL)
65% off
Rs 707 Rs 1,999
Yash Gallery Denim Mid-Rise Culottes
Ditch the regular jeans and opt for this pair of mid-rise stylish culottes. Available in a cool blue colour, it is made of soft denim fabric. You can team this apparel with literally anything - from a cool pair of sneakers to a pair of nice heels.

Yash Gallery Women's Denim Mid-Rise Culottes with Waist Tie-Up
Yash Gallery Women's Denim Mid-Rise Culottes with Waist Tie-Up
69% off
Rs 689 Rs 2,199
Indietoga Pure Cotton Shorts 
This pair of pure cotton shorts marries both style and comfort effortlessly. It has a loose fit and the fabric is lightweight and breathable too. You can lounge around these shorts all day long and even step out in them for a casual hangout.

Indietoga Women's Plus Size Black Checkered Cotton Shorts (Waist 36 Inches)
Indietoga Women's Plus Size Black Checkered Cotton Shorts (Waist 36 Inches)
75% off
Rs 499 Rs 1,997
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

