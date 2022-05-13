Story Saved
Friday, May 13, 2022
T-shirts for girls that they'll love spending summer in

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg
  • Published on May 13, 2022 12:57 IST
Summary:

T-shirts are a simple, fuss-free garment that makes them an ideal summer wear. 

product info
T-shirts for girls is an easy-breezy apparel ideal for summer.

There's no denying that little girls have a plenty summer wear options to introduce to their wardrobe. However, what continues to remain a staple summer wear is the humble t-shirt. Simple, fuss-free, easy to wear and supremely comfortable, t-shirts are the perfect apparel for to spend hot summer days in. If you're looking for some stylish and elegant options, then there are plenty available which have cute slogans and stylish prints on them. 

We navigated through many options available online to curate a list of comfortable and stylish t-shirts for girls. You will find a host of soothing and vibrant colour options. Besides, in terms of fit type and design too, there is a range available in the listed garments. It's time to updrade your girls' summer wardrobe with easy-breezy t-shirts. To beat the summer blues and spend hot and humid days comfortably, scroll through the list of our picks below. Happy shopping!

Uniplanet Store Girls BTS T-Shirts
Made from 100% polyester, this round neck t-shirt is a cool and comfortable wear. Idea for summers, this apparel looks stylish and you will particularly love it if you're a fan of BTS band.

cellpic
Uniplanet Store Kid's Polyester Group Twelve Girls BTS T-Shirts White
69% off
Rs 249 Rs 799
Buy now

Amazon Brand T-Shirt
This pack of three t-shirts for girls are simple and comfortable to wear. Label-free garments, these come in many packs of colours. Beatig summer heat in these t-shirts will definitely be easy.

cellpic
Amazon Brand - Symbol Girl's Regular T-Shirt (PAG 17-A_Multi 5 11-12 Years)
63% off
Rs 609 Rs 1,647
Buy now

Juneberry Tie Dye T-Shirt
This tie dye, half sleeves t-shirt for girls come in regular fit. It looks trendy and stylish and its fabric is super soft to touch. It is a cool casual wear in which you can spend laidback summer days with ease.

cellpic
JUNEBERRY® Tie Dye T-Shirt for Women/Girls (TSH_JB_Babe_M_Multicolored_Medium)
73% off
Rs 329 Rs 1,199
Buy now

Ariel Tshirt
This pack comes with two t-shirts for girls. Made of 100% pure cotton fabric that is soft to feel and touch, it is hands down one stylish summer pick. Available in crew neckline and stunning colour combinations, it will definitely make for a welcome addition in your summer closet.

cellpic
ARIEL Girls Regular Fit Half Sleeves Tshirt (AR-G-HTop-P2-23-S9_FBA_Multicolour_2-3 Years)
62% off
Rs 499 Rs 1,299
Buy now

Allen Solly T-Shirt
Made from 97% cotton and 3% spandex fabrics, this t-shirt for girls has a relaxed fit and looks stylish. A simple garment with a cute slogan and print, it can easily become your favourite apparel.

cellpic
Allen Solly Junior Girl's Quilted Relaxed Fit T-Shirt (AGTSCRGF336421_Light Green 14 | 13-14 Years)
32% off
Rs 339 Rs 499
Buy now

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

