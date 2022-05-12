Sign out
T-shirts for men: Opt for slim fit v-neck ones to keep it simple and cool

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on May 12, 2022 15:44 IST

It's time to opt for v-neck t-shirts. Men not only appear slim in them, most of these t-shirts are made from cotton or a cotton blend and are super comfortable to wear even in summers. They also come in attractive colours.     

T-shirts are a good option for summers. 

Men's clothing don't have too much variety the way we get them in women's wear. However, if one is judicious, then one can get a fair deal of options even in men's clothing. Take t-shirts for instance. Imagine the men in your lives and notice how regular their choices in the said garment are. However, t-shirts too come in a number different styles and fits. Of them, v-neck t-shirts look rather smart.

Apart from looking rather chic despite being a rather simple garment, v-neck dresses, generally speaking, make a person look taller and thinner. That's because v-neck make your neck looks longer, which makes you look taller, and, therefore, thinner.

Online platforms offer a whole range of such apparel. Most of them come in cotton fabric and are very summer-friendly. We have curated a list of them that you must take a look at. Please also note that all the t-shirts mentioned here come in solid colours.

Jockey Mens V Neck Slim Fit Solid T-Shirt

This v-neck t-shirt is available in 26 different colours. Some of them are available in combinations as well. The t-shirt chosen for this copy comes in a colour called Meadow, which is basically a soothing and gentle green. The sizes begin from small and go up to 2XL. It is made from cotton fabric and features ribbed v-neck to prevent sagging.

Jockey Men's Regular Fit V Neck Half Sleeved T-Shirt 2726_Meadow_M
10% off
Rs 450 Rs 499
Buy now

Amazon Brand - Symbol Men's Regular T-Shirt

This v-neck t-shirt is available in 20 different colours. The colours too are very soothing and include Ice Green, Inca Gold, Sun Dried Tomato to name a few. The sizes start from small and go up to 4XL. This regular fit t-shirt has been made from soft and breathable cotton knit fabric. It is a versatile wear and can be paired with classic denim or chinos for casual everyday look.

Amazon Brand - Symbol Men's Solid Regular T-Shirt (AW19TEE-ESSV1_Ice Green S)
Rs 299
Buy now

Chkokko Men's Cotton V Neck T-Shirt

This v-neck t-shirt is available in 13 different colours with some of the names of the colours being Golden Brown, Rust, Blue Melange, Anthra among others. This t-shirt is also available in combinations of three on Amazon. This regular fit t-shirt has been made using 60% cotton and 40% polyester. The sizes start from small and go up to 5XL.

CHKOKKO Men's Cotton V Neck Regular Fit Half Sleeves T-Shirt Maroon Size 5XL
88% off
Rs 199 Rs 1,665
Buy now

Aarcadian Men's Solid V-Neck T-Shirt

This stylish v-neck t-shirt is available in 10 different colours. The colours in which this garment is available in include green, black, maroon, mustard, navy, olive, orange, red, white and grey. The sizes start from small and go up to XL.

Aarcadian Men's Regular Fit Solid V-Neck Half Style T-Shirt (ARCDN-TS1002) (Green_XL)
71% off
Rs 279 Rs 949
Buy now

Dshow Pure Cotton V-Neck Men's Tshirt

This t-shirt is categorized as a printed one, but a detailed look will show that it is largely on one colour with some words featuring on it. It is available in two colours - orange and mustard. The sizes start from small and go up to 2XL. This regular fit garment has been made from 100% cotton. This comfortable and slim fit t-shirt is ideally suited for any casual occasion - daily wear, sports, work, holiday, beach etc. Besides, it is also a perfect gifting idea for families members, friends and boyfriend.

Dshow Pure Cotton V-Neck Printed Men's Tshirt Orange
70% off
Rs 299 Rs 999
Buy now

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

