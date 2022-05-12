T-shirts for men: Opt for slim fit v-neck ones to keep it simple and cool

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Men's clothing don't have too much variety the way we get them in women's wear. However, if one is judicious, then one can get a fair deal of options even in men's clothing. Take t-shirts for instance. Imagine the men in your lives and notice how regular their choices in the said garment are. However, t-shirts too come in a number different styles and fits. Of them, v-neck t-shirts look rather smart.
Apart from looking rather chic despite being a rather simple garment, v-neck dresses, generally speaking, make a person look taller and thinner. That's because v-neck make your neck looks longer, which makes you look taller, and, therefore, thinner.
Online platforms offer a whole range of such apparel. Most of them come in cotton fabric and are very summer-friendly. We have curated a list of them that you must take a look at. Please also note that all the t-shirts mentioned here come in solid colours.
Jockey Mens V Neck Slim Fit Solid T-Shirt
This v-neck t-shirt is available in 26 different colours. Some of them are available in combinations as well. The t-shirt chosen for this copy comes in a colour called Meadow, which is basically a soothing and gentle green. The sizes begin from small and go up to 2XL. It is made from cotton fabric and features ribbed v-neck to prevent sagging.
Amazon Brand - Symbol Men's Regular T-Shirt
This v-neck t-shirt is available in 20 different colours. The colours too are very soothing and include Ice Green, Inca Gold, Sun Dried Tomato to name a few. The sizes start from small and go up to 4XL. This regular fit t-shirt has been made from soft and breathable cotton knit fabric. It is a versatile wear and can be paired with classic denim or chinos for casual everyday look.
Chkokko Men's Cotton V Neck T-Shirt
This v-neck t-shirt is available in 13 different colours with some of the names of the colours being Golden Brown, Rust, Blue Melange, Anthra among others. This t-shirt is also available in combinations of three on Amazon. This regular fit t-shirt has been made using 60% cotton and 40% polyester. The sizes start from small and go up to 5XL.
Aarcadian Men's Solid V-Neck T-Shirt
This stylish v-neck t-shirt is available in 10 different colours. The colours in which this garment is available in include green, black, maroon, mustard, navy, olive, orange, red, white and grey. The sizes start from small and go up to XL.
Dshow Pure Cotton V-Neck Men's Tshirt
This t-shirt is categorized as a printed one, but a detailed look will show that it is largely on one colour with some words featuring on it. It is available in two colours - orange and mustard. The sizes start from small and go up to 2XL. This regular fit garment has been made from 100% cotton. This comfortable and slim fit t-shirt is ideally suited for any casual occasion - daily wear, sports, work, holiday, beach etc. Besides, it is also a perfect gifting idea for families members, friends and boyfriend.
