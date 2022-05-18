T-shirts for men: Popular comfort apparel that look stylish too

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
If ever a survey were conducted among men the most comfortable go-to wear for men, then the maximum vote is likely to go to the humble t-shirt. And why won't the t-shirt be the clear winner? It's a fuss-free, simple and decent looking apparel that keeps one at ease and absolutely comfortable. There are many variations too available in this garment. From v-neck t-shirts, round neck tshirts to the ones that come with collar, there are aplenty options to choose from. In fact, your wardrobe must have many of them of different types to break the monotony. The best part about t-shirts is that you can wear them all year long - sometimes underneath another garment and sometimes as the main apparel.
We navigated through a list of t-shirts available on Amazon and shortlisted a few of them in our list below. They all are made from fine quality fabric and are available in many colour options. Scroll through the list below to take a look at our selections.
|T-shirts for men
|Price
|Van Heusen T-Shirt
|₹699.00
|Allen Solly Polo
|₹479.00 - ₹809.00
|Aeropostale Stripe T-Shirt
|₹515.00
|Jockey Solid T-Shirt
|₹389.00 - ₹679.00
|Pooplu White t-Shirt
|₹519.00
Van Heusen T-Shirt
This full sleeves t-shirt from Van Huesen makes for a nice pick. It has a round neck and is available in many solid colours - mostly in black, grey, white. The fabric is super soft and breathable. Men will feel at ease and comfortable in this garment. Besides, it comes in a regular fit.
Allen Solly Men's Polo
If you love polo t-shirts and gravitate more towards solid colours, then this apparel from Allen Solly will definitely appeal to you. Made from super fine quality blend of fabrics - 60% cotton and 40% polyester - this t-shirt will easily become your go-to comfort apparel to relax in this blistering heat. It comes in a regular fit.
Aeropostale Stripe T-Shirt
Can you even think of spending summer without the comfort of half sleeves t-shirt? Of course not, right? This t-shirt features stripes pattern and exudes a cool, easy-breezy vibe. It has a round neck and is made from 100% cotton fabric. The quality of the fabric is good and it will last you many years if kept with care.
Jockey Solid T-Shirt
This slim fit, v-neck t-shirt is available in a slew of solid colours. It has short sleeves and is made from a premium quality fabric that promises comfort and is breathable. The blend of fabric includes 80% cotton and 20% polyester, which makes it soft to touch and durable.
Pooplu Taurus Symbol White t-Shirt
Proud that you're a Taurus and want the world to know of it? Then this t-shirt will be a good choice. A v-neck garment, it is made of 100% cotton fabric that is both soft and breathable. It has short sleeves. Besides, it looks both trendy and stylish. - cross 50 pls
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.