T-strap sandals are versatile wear that look chic and stylish

Just like our clothes, our footwear option for summer season should also be something in which our feet can breathe and we can feel comfortable in. Thinking of what best option can fit the bill? Well, T-strap sandals could be the answer you're looking for. These sandals are easy to wear and keep your feet mostly exposed, allowing them to breathe. There are slight variations that are available in these sandals. Some of them come with a buckle closure, while some have an elastic band at the back. This footwear option also makes for a versatile choice, as you can wear them to casual hangouts, workplaces, parties, holidays and so on. Another plus is that you can flaunt your nail colour too in these as opposed to moccasins or loafers in which your major part of the feet gets covered.
You can also go to your yoga or pilates class also wearing them. Don't believe us and looking for some style inspiration? Then check out actor Sara Ali Khan's pictures, clicked after she was seen exiting her pilates class, in a pair of bright yellow-coloured T-strap sandals.
In our list below, you will find some amazing options, including different designs and peppy colours. Scroll down to take a look.
Cameleo -changes with You! Women's T-Strap Flat Sandals
This pair of T-strap flat sandals comes with buckle closure. You will get a set of three interchangeable leather straps. Besides, you will take to these sandals immediately, thanks to their simplistic design and high comfort quotient.
GlamZkart sandals
This pair of flat sandals has a sole made of thermoplastic rubber and upper material made of synthetic. A cool casual wear, it can be your favourite comfortable pair of sandals. Available in a slew of peppy colours, these are best for all season round.
Eduavar T-Strap Sandals
This pair of T-strap sandals is a versatile wear. You can wear them as a daily casual wear, at the workplace, on holidays and so on. The comfort quotient these sandals offer is high and the material it is made from is of premium quality. Besides, it is available in a range of colours and designs; check them out.
MYRA T-strap Flat Sandal
This pair of T-strap flat sandals has a sole made of thermoplastic rubber. A stylish and elegant wear, you will absolutely love walking in them. The design is simple and fuss-free. It is easy to wear these sandals too.
Gibobby Flat Sandals
This pair of T-strap sandals is made of premium quality material and is durable. If you’re looking for some bling in your footwear, then this option will best suit you. It will amp up your overall attire and look radiant on you.
