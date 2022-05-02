Story Saved
T-strap sandals are versatile wear that look chic and stylish

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg
  • Published on May 02, 2022 18:57 IST
A pair of T-strap sandal is easy to wear, comfortable to walk in and stylish to look at. Read on to see our picks for you.

T-strap sandals make for an amazing footwear option. 

Just like our clothes, our footwear option for summer season should also be something in which our feet can breathe and we can feel comfortable in. Thinking of what best option can fit the bill? Well, T-strap sandals could be the answer you're looking for. These sandals are easy to wear and keep your feet mostly exposed, allowing them to breathe. There are slight variations that are available in these sandals. Some of them come with a buckle closure, while some have an elastic band at the back. This footwear option also makes for a versatile choice, as you can wear them to casual hangouts, workplaces, parties, holidays and so on. Another plus is that you can flaunt your nail colour too in these as opposed to moccasins or loafers in which your major part of the feet gets covered.

You can also go to your yoga or pilates class also wearing them. Don't believe us and looking for some style inspiration? Then check out actor Sara Ali Khan's pictures, clicked after she was seen exiting her pilates class, in a pair of bright yellow-coloured T-strap sandals. 

In our list below, you will find some amazing options, including different designs and peppy colours. Scroll down to take a look. 

Cameleo -changes with You! Women's T-Strap Flat Sandals
This pair of T-strap flat sandals comes with buckle closure. You will get a set of three interchangeable leather straps. Besides, you will take to these sandals immediately, thanks to their simplistic design and high comfort quotient.

Cameleo -changes with You! Women's Plural T-Strap Slingback Flat Sandals | 3-in-1 Interchangeable Leather Strap Set | Silver-White-Yellow
27% off
Rs 1,599 Rs 2,199
Buy now

GlamZkart sandals
This pair of flat sandals has a sole made of thermoplastic rubber and upper material made of synthetic. A cool casual wear, it can be your favourite comfortable pair of sandals. Available in a slew of peppy colours, these are best for all season round.

GlamZkart sandals for Women's Green Color Women's Flats/Stylish Slip on casusal/Party/Ethinic wear Flat/Sandal Glam_0172GREEN_40
70% off
Rs 299 Rs 999
Buy now

Eduavar T-Strap Sandals 
This pair of T-strap sandals is a versatile wear. You can wear them as a daily casual wear, at the workplace, on holidays and so on. The comfort quotient these sandals offer is high and the material it is made from is of premium quality. Besides, it is available in a range of colours and designs; check them out.

Eduavar Sandals for Women Dressy Flats 2020 Women's T-Strap Beaded Flower Rhinestone Flat Sandals Dress Beach Shoes
Rs 7,334.85
Buy now

MYRA T-strap Flat Sandal
This pair of T-strap flat sandals has a sole made of thermoplastic rubber. A stylish and elegant wear, you will absolutely love walking in them. The design is simple and fuss-free. It is easy to wear these sandals too.

MYRA Women's Pink Embellished T-strap Flat Sandal - 6 UK
56% off
Rs 399 Rs 899
Buy now

Gibobby Flat Sandals 
This pair of T-strap sandals is made of premium quality material and is durable. If you’re looking for some bling in your footwear, then this option will best suit you. It will amp up your overall attire and look radiant on you.

Sandals for Women Platform,Women's Crystal with Rhinestone Bohemia Flip Flops Summer Beach T-Strap Flat Sandals
Rs 9,721.6
Buy now

