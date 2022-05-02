T-strap sandals are versatile wear that look chic and stylish

Just like our clothes, our footwear option for summer season should also be something in which our feet can breathe and we can feel comfortable in. Thinking of what best option can fit the bill? Well, T-strap sandals could be the answer you're looking for. These sandals are easy to wear and keep your feet mostly exposed, allowing them to breathe. There are slight variations that are available in these sandals. Some of them come with a buckle closure, while some have an elastic band at the back. This footwear option also makes for a versatile choice, as you can wear them to casual hangouts, workplaces, parties, holidays and so on. Another plus is that you can flaunt your nail colour too in these as opposed to moccasins or loafers in which your major part of the feet gets covered.



You can also go to your yoga or pilates class also wearing them. Don't believe us and looking for some style inspiration? Then check out actor Sara Ali Khan's pictures, clicked after she was seen exiting her pilates class, in a pair of bright yellow-coloured T-strap sandals.



In our list below, you will find some amazing options, including different designs and peppy colours. Scroll down to take a look.



Cameleo -changes with You! Women's T-Strap Flat Sandals

This pair of T-strap flat sandals comes with buckle closure. You will get a set of three interchangeable leather straps. Besides, you will take to these sandals immediately, thanks to their simplistic design and high comfort quotient.