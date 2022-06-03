Up your style game in these chic sequin dresses By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg

Published on Jun 03, 2022 20:50 IST





Summary: Sequin dress is an apparel that ranks high on glam quotient. Read on to check out our favourites.

Women from all age groups must include sequin dress in their wardrobe.

If there is one type of dress that can elevate your style statement without fail, then it has to be sequin dress for women. It looks chic, bling and absolutely riveting. No matter what age group you belong to, there should be absolutely no qualms about wearing a sequin dress. It is one outfit that enlivens mood in a jiffy and also make you stand out of the crowd. Whether it is a prom night, cocktail party, wedding reception or date night, put on a sequin dress and see every head in the room turn toward you. You will get picture-perfect photos in this dress that you will cherish forever. In fact, we suggest you should have a collection of this dress, for one is simply not enough.



To bring you absolutely delightful options, we have curated some picks from Amazon in our list below. Check them out. And you're welcome anyway. Price of sequin dresses at a glance:

Sequin dress Price Maner Glitter Sequin Dress ₹ 6,630.00 Misverse Maxi Dress ₹ 1,199.00 Martini Sequined Bodycon Dress ₹ 1,499.00 Speechless Sequined Evening Dress ₹ 10,017.97 - ₹ 13,747.05 PoshBery Black Sequin Dress ₹ 2,599.00 - ₹ 2,799.00

Maner Glitter Sequin Dress

We bet you will fall in love at first sight with this sequin dress for women. You will look picture-perfect in this dress and simply stand out of the crowd. A perfect apparel for cocktail parties, prom nights, date nights and more, its flattering fit will accentuate your curves and raise your style bar. It comes with adjustable straps and is also available in many colour combinations.

Misverse Maxi Dress

This sequin maxi dress comes with a halter neck. Made of velvet sequin fabric, it is just the attire you need to boost your spirit and ace the look. A sleeveless apparel with a side slit, it will surely cement your position as someone with a great fashion taste. It is also available in a slew of colours, thoroughly making you feel spoilt for choice.

Martini Sequined Bodycon Dress

Looking to dial up on boldness and style factors? Then this sequin bodycon dress is just what you need to include in your wardrobe. A one-shoulder dress, it features a wrap hemline and a matching belt to further cinch your waist. Not only will it flatter your curves, but also give an instant surge to your confidence level. Available in a striking blue colour, grab this one to elevate your sense of style.

Speechless Sequined Evening Dress with Split Front



This sequin dress is pure love and grace. It has been stitched to perfection and comes with spaghetti straps. You will look like a goddess in this chic number and will surely turn many heads. Be sure this dress will fetch you many heartwarming compliments, thanks to its amazing fit. Its design is such that it will help cinch your waist, rendering your look a striking appeal and edge. Classy and stylish, what's more is that this dress with a side slit is available in a two striking colours - ivory and black.

PoshBery Black Sequin Dress

Rock and roll in this gorgeous sequin dress that is made of premium quality polyester material. It is a one-shoulder dress and features puff sleeve. Available in three lovely colours - black, peach and pink - this dress will enliven your mood and ramp up your fashion statement. Introduce this bodycon dress to your collection, for it is a one-of-a-kind apparel that you'll cherish for long.