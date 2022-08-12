US Polo shoes for men: Perfect for those who like to be on top of style game

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Are your looking for a pair of sneakers and shoes that can do justice to your style statement? Then US Polo shoes are the ones to look out for. Super cool and trendy, they raise the style bar and are also comfortable to wear. Another plus about the brand's shoes is that they are lightweight too. A clear winner in the segments of comfort, lightweightness, style appeal and durability, men must definitely have a separate collection of these shoes apart from their footwear collection. You can round off your look with these shoes for both your casual and formal look.
If you're looking for options, then we have rounded up some of them in our list below that will definitely come in handy. Good news is that there are colour options also available in most of them. So, scroll through the list to take a closer look at our picks.
US Polo Association Men Clarkin Sneaker
Want to round off your casual or semi-formal look in absolute style, then this pair of US Polo sneakers is for you. Uber cool and trendy, this pair ranks high on both comfort and style. It is available in two colours - off white and gray. The sole is made of rubber and the shoe width is medium. A perfect footwear for all year round, men must definitely include this one to their collection.
US Polo Association Mens Lebron 3.0 Sneakers
This pair from US Polo has a sporty look. This pair can be your everyday, go-to option. Its sole is made of ethylene vinyl acetate and the upper material is made of mesh fabric that is breathable and allows air to pass through it. Available in striking colours like off white, grey and navy - men will feel torn in making a choice.
US Polo Association Men's Rheece Walking Shoe
Now do all the walking in style in this pair of sneakers from US Polo. It looks super cool and smart. The pair comes with a lace-up closure and has a medium shoe width. There are two colour options available in this one - grey and white. Amping up your style quotient will be easy, as all you need to do is complete your look with this pair of sneakers.
U.S. Polo ASSN. Men's Octavia 2.0 Grey Sneaker Slip On
Easy to wear and comfortable can best describe this pair of shoes that comes on with a pull-on closure. Available in soothing grey colour, this one is likely to complement well with most outfits. It ranks high on durability quotient too. Another plus about this pair of shoes is that it is super lightweight. The material it is made from allows air to pass through it.
US Polo Association Men's Santos Black Walking Shoe
Whether it acing your acing your casual look or formal look, this pair of shoes will do justice in both cases. Super stylish and attractive, this pair of walking shoes for men is a clear winner. It is also comfortable to wear this pair on for long durations. Available in chic black colour, it will be easy to make a style statement in these shoes.
