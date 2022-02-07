Valentine's Day gift ideas for women: Express your love with piece of jewellery

Valentine's Day is all about expressing love and affection. It is about telling your loved one that you care. Gifting delights both the giver and the person who gets the gift. That is the beauty of Valentine's Day and the idea of gifting.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

If you plan to stun your ladylove and make her eyes gleam in joy then give her a piece of jewellery. It can be of many types - pick silver as it is best-suited for everyday use. It does not give you the feel of artificial jewellery and does not make a huge dent in your budget. It is also safe to keep it at home unlike gold jewellery.

The good news is that silver jewellery comes in strikingly modern styles and can be worn with Indian as well as western outfits. The designs range from circular, heart, flower to deer-shaped heart pendant. Amazon has an impressive collection of such chain and locket combination. All of them use Zircon. Take a look.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

1) GIVA 925 Sterling Silver Anushka Sharma Classic Zircon Solitaire Pendant With Chain

This is a classic silver Zircon solitaire pendant, one that actor Anushka Sharma advertises for. It comes with a chain and both are made of silver. It is a great gift to give to girls and women. The pendant is embellished with AAA+ quality 8 mm Zircon, it has a Rhodium e-coat (e-coating is a process that will adhere a nano-ceramic coating to the surface of the jewelry) to prevent it from getting tarnished. The dimensions of the chain and pendant are as follows: chain length (16" + 2" adjustable) and pendant length (10mm) and width (8mm).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

2) GIVA 925 Sterling Silver Anushka Sharma Solitaire Heart Necklace

This silver chain and pendant is made from 925 sterling silver. The heart shape makes it an ideal gift for Valentine's Day. The pendant is embellished with AAA+ quality 8mm Zircon, which is Rhodium e-coated. The chain's length is 16" and an extra 2" which is adjustable. The pendant's dimension: length (16mm) and width (8mm).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

3) GIVA 925 Sterling Silver Zircon Flower Pendant with Box Chain

This flower-shaped pendant has been created using AAA+ Zircon and 925 sterling silver. This pendant has been intricately designed to match nature’s peerless brilliance. Zircon has been delicately crafted to represent a flower in full bloom, capturing the true essence of nature.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

4) GIVA 925 Sterling Silver Anushka Sharma Zircon Deer Heart Pendant with Chain

This necklace is designed like a deer's horns with the heart-shaped pendant nearly resembling a deer's head. This too is made of 925 sterling silver with Rhodium e-coat. Its dimension is as following: chain length (16" + 1.5") and pendant length (20mm) and width (24 mm).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON