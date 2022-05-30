Velvet dress for women: Perfect to dial up style quotient

Velvet dress look plush and make for excellent statement wear.

Floral cotton maxi and midi dresses are simply too mainstream for summer season. If you want to stand out from the crowd, looking all plush and elegant, then opting for a velvet dress seems like the option to go for. Its fabric is super soft to touch and has a flattering appeal to it. Especially best-suited for black tie events, any dress available in velvet fabric will help you nail the look and receive applause for your taste. Timeless and sophisticated, it will not only make for a refreshing addition to your wardrobe, but also amp up your style quotient by several notches. If you're looking for some style inspiration, then actor Nora Fatehi's pictures from Monday will definitely convince you why having a velvet dress is a must-have. To help you find out some really classy and chic velvet dress, we have shortlisted some options below. They all spell an irresistible charm and come in flattering silhouettes. Take a look. Price of velvet dress for women at a glance:

Velvet dress for women Price Youz Velvet Full-Sleeved Knotted Puff Sleeve Dress ₹ 2,349.00 - ₹ 3,449.00 Floerns Velvet Ruched Mini Dress ₹ 3,800.00 Angie Velvet High Neck Swing Dress ₹ 6,444.00 - ₹ 8,878.00 Jasambac Off Shoulder Party Cocktail Dress ₹ 4,838.53 - ₹ 7,849.00 Ababalaya Velvet Bodycon Side Slit Formal Evening Gown ₹ 9,830.00

Youz Velvet Full-Sleeved Knotted Puff Sleeve Dress This velvet dress for women is made of 95% polyester and 5% spandex fabric. Featuring a sweetheart neckline and puff sleeves, it makes for a chic apparel. The garment is so designed to keep one warm and also up one's style quotient by many notches. Available in purple colour, this number will make for a sassy addition to your wardrobe. You can style the dress in many ways and wear it all year round.

Floerns Velvet Ruched Mini Dress Looking for a bold dress that can accentuate your curves and raise the style bar? Then this mini dress may just do the trick for you. It has a slim fit and is made of velvet fabric that is super soft to touch. It is easy to glide in and out of the dress. The spaghetti straps and wrap v-neck is what makes this sleeveless number so impressive. The fabric is stretchy and of premium quality.

Angie Velvet High Neck Swing Dress One look at this dress and you will want it in your wardrobe. This super chic dress is made of velvet fabric and has a high neckline. It is a pleated dress and that's probably what makes this dress so appealing in its design. A gorgeous evening wear, you will feel absolutely at ease and comfortable in this attire. For anyone wanting to up their fashion game, this dress is for you.

Jasambac Off Shoulder Party Cocktail Dress This stunning party cocktail dress is an off-shoulder one. Made of 95% polyester fabric and 5% spandex, the material of this dress is soft, thick and stretchy. An all season wear, it has a unique high low hemline and a concealed zipper at the back. The fit and flare shape of this dress makes it possible to hide the tummy fat and accentuate the curves. Put your best fashion foot forward in this striking apparel.

Ababalaya Velvet Bodycon Side Slit Formal Evening Gown This slim fit bodycon dress is perfect for evening parties. Made of velvet fabric and featuring a side slit, this apparel is for those who want to dial up the style quotient. It has horizontal pleats all over it that help accentuate the silhouette of the curves. Introduce this one to your closet if you like to showcase your ultra feminine and desirable side forward.