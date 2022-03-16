Vidya Balan looks every bit charming in striped saree, see options on Amazon

Women of all age-groups love to dress up in sarees every now and then. For some of us, this apparel also serves as a pick-me-up attire. On Wednesday, actor Vidya Balan was spotted in a gorgeous saree with horizontal stripes all over it. She teamed it up with a matching round neck blouse piece. There’s no doubt that she looked every bit attractive and classy, giving us all a major encouragement to don a similar saree. Amazon has a host of exciting options of such sarees listed on its platform. To help you with quick selection, we have rounded up a few such sarees with matching blouse pieces in our list below.

Most of the listed apparel are made from gorgeous fabric and feature a stunning print. They will not only make nice additions to your wardrobe, but also reignite your love for sarees. Keen to take a look at our picks? Then scroll down.

This regular fit saree is made of georgette fabric and has tassels at the end of the pallu. A multi-coloured saree, it also comes with a solid colour blouse piece. Besides, this saree can be machine washed.

This floral print saree is made of georgette fabric. It features colourful stripes all over it and makes for stylish wear. It comes with a black-coloured blouse piece. Besides, it is best recommended to get it dry cleaned only.

This stunning orange-coloured saree comes with a blouse piece. It features a beautiful design, including white stripes. Made from georgette fabric, this saree makes for a refreshing addition to one’s wardrobe. In addition, it can also be machine washed.

This gorgeous saree is made of georgette fabric and comes with an unstitched blouse piece. It is a lightweight apparel and one that sports an eye-catching print. It can be worn on casual outings or as an everyday wear. Besides, it can be hand washed only.

This saree comes with a matching blouse piece. Both the saree and blouse are made of georgette fabric. The saree features a lovely monochrome print and makes for statement wear. Besides, this apparel can be machine washed.At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

