V-neck dresses for women to look out for this season 

When it comes to clothing options for women, there's no denying that there's a lot of variety and room to experiment. Even then if you're someone who has been sticking to a pair of jeans and t-shirt, then know that you're missing out on a lot. To beat the punishing heat, it is important to go for sartorial choices that have a fun vibe and are supremely comfortable to wear. Dresses for women are one such option that help break monotony, have a strong feminine appeal and raise the style bar like no other. In this category, there are many options that cater to those who like to keep their look minimalistic and feel at ease. For them, we have shortlisted some v-neck dresses that will not only look great, but also ooze comfort. All dresses listed below are something that you can wear in daily wear. Fuss-free and easy-breezy, you will love the fabric, fit type, prints and the overall feel of the garment.

Looking for some style-inspiration? Then actor Nushrratt Bharuccha pictures from Thursday will brighten up your day. You will find similar such options in our picks. So, why delay? Scroll down to take a look.

House of Mool Galaxy Dress

This super stylish and comfortable dress is made from 100% fine quality cotton fabric. It is skin-friendly, has a relaxed fit and is breathable too. You can wear this apparel as a daily wear too, thanks to its languid vibe. It sports half sleeves and has a v-neck. Women will love wearing this over and over again. It is a must buy.