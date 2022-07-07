Story Saved
V-neck dresses for women to look out for this season 

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg
  • Published on Jul 07, 2022 19:27 IST
Check out some really amazing v-neck dresses that spell comfort and look chic. They will make for lovely introductions to your wardrobe. 

V-neck dresses with a relaxed fit are every woman's favourite.

When it comes to clothing options for women, there's no denying that there's a lot of variety and room to experiment. Even then if you're someone who has been sticking to a pair of jeans and t-shirt, then know that you're missing out on a lot. To beat the punishing heat, it is important to go for sartorial choices that have a fun vibe and are supremely comfortable to wear. Dresses for women are one such option that help break monotony, have a strong feminine appeal and raise the style bar like no other. In this category, there are many options that cater to those who like to keep their look minimalistic and feel at ease. For them, we have shortlisted some v-neck dresses that will not only look great, but also ooze comfort. All dresses listed below are something that you can wear in daily wear. Fuss-free and easy-breezy, you will love the fabric, fit type, prints and the overall feel of the garment.

Looking for some style-inspiration? Then actor Nushrratt Bharuccha pictures from Thursday will brighten up your day. You will find similar such options in our picks. So, why delay? Scroll down to take a look.

House of Mool Galaxy Dress

This super stylish and comfortable dress is made from 100% fine quality cotton fabric. It is skin-friendly, has a relaxed fit and is breathable too. You can wear this apparel as a daily wear too, thanks to its languid vibe. It sports half sleeves and has a v-neck. Women will love wearing this over and over again. It is a must buy.

cellpic
House of Mool Galaxy All Season V-Neck Dress (Large, 1) Blue
7% off
649 699
Buy now

Clarisbelle Casual Mini Dress

This one oozes style and comfort. A casual mini dress sporting a v-neckline this will make for an amazing summer dress. It comes with patch pocket details and is made from super soft fabric. It is lightweight, airy, comfortable to don on and a must-have in your wardrobe. Available in a stunning white colour, it will amp up your style quotient effortlessly.

cellpic
Clarisbelle Womens Short Sleeve Summer Casual Mini Dress V Neck Swing Cotton T Shirt Dresses with Pocket White S
70% off
5,697 18,997
Buy now

Rhysley Floral Printed Mini Dress

A dress that is simple, elegant and pretty all at the same time is worth introducing to one's wardrobe. Made from rayon fabric, this v-neck dress features a stunning ditsy floral print all over it. It will look flattering on you, we assure you, thanks to its amazing fit. It is available in a pretty green colour that will look good on all skin tones.

cellpic
Rhysley Green Color Ditsy Floral Printed Mini Dress
30% off
1,397 1,999
Buy now

Autumn Hues Stylish Short Dresses

This short dress for women with a v-neckline comes in a regular fit. It is a perfect apparel for those who gravitate toward comfy apparel. Made from super fine quality and skin-friendly cotton fabric, women will find it hard to part with this garment. Available in a stunning grey colour, it ranks high on comfort quotient. It will make for a cool addition to your collection.

cellpic
Autumn Hues Stylish Dress for Women | A-Line Short Dress with Pocket for Womens | V-Neck Cotton Dresses for Ladies | 1 Piece | (XS, Grey)
50% off
999 1,999
Buy now

Voga Femme V-Neck Printed Short Dress

Easy-breezy and supremely fashionable, this dress for women will fetch one a lot of compliments. It comes with a v-neck and is made from cotton cambric fabric. The bell sleeves of the garment feature some dainty lace work that enhances the beauty of the garment. You can wear this dress to multiple occasions like parties, movie dates, brunch outings and so on.

cellpic
VOGA FEMME Women's Cotton Cambric V-Neck Half Sleeves Sky Blue Border Printed Flared Hem Short Dress - X-Small
31% off
1,249 1,799
Buy now

Price of v-neck dress for women at a glance:

V-neck dress for womenPrice
 House of Mool Galaxy Dress  649.00 -  699.00
Clarisbelle Casual Mini Dress 5,697.00
 Rhysley Floral Printed Mini Dress 1,999.00
 Autumn Hues Stylish Short Dresses  899.00 -  1,599.00
 Voga Femme V-Neck Printed Short Dress  1,249.00

