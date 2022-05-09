Waist belts for women: Smart shortcut to spruce up any look

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
There are certain fashion accessories that do a really good job in lending the entire look of the attire an edge and a unique appeal. And waist belts are one of them. No matter how plain your outfit is, you can trust these belts to glam up your look without fail. You can pair these belts with a number of dresses, shirts, trousers, pants etc. Not only do these belts accentuate your curves, but also make you look slim and elegant. It is always fun to have a collection of these belts, as these can be the reason your outfit may simply stand out.
Statement wear, stylish and chic, these belts help you round off any look in style and looking absolutely classy. If you're looking for some style inspiration, then author Twinkle Khanna may serve you some, as she was spotted wearing such a belt on a white shirt. Well, we must say her sartorial sense won us over, and how! And the credit for that majorly goes to the selection of belt. If you're looking for similar such options, then scroll through our list of curated picks below.
Cute critters Women's Waist Belt
This waist belt for women is made from premium quality faux leather. It has a high elasticity band and comes with an interlocking buckle. Accentuate your curves and spruce up your overall look with this stylish accessory available in black colour.
Futurekart Silver Buckel Elastic Embellished Waist Belt
Elevate the look of even the simplest of attire with this waist belt that features stunning embellish work. It will cinch your waist just right and help accentuate your curves. Available in stylish black colour, it comes with a hook buckle and can be teamed with several attire to round off the look in style.
Electomania Women's Leather Belt
This leather belt for women comes with a buckle and has an attractive look. It is pretty easy to wear and take it off. Perfect to team with a number of dresses, it will stun you how this accessory can lift the vibe of the attire so effortlessly.
PALAY® Sleek Women Wide Elastic Belt
This elastic belt will make you look slim and elegant. Perfect accessory to accentuate your curves, it is stretchy and comes with a buckle bottom design. Stylish, chic and trendy, spruce up any look effortlessly now with the help of this belt.
