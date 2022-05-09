Story Saved
Monday, May 09, 2022
Waist belts for women: Smart shortcut to spruce up any look

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg
  • Published on May 09, 2022 19:32 IST
Summary:

Waist belt is one fashion accessory that will never fail to elevate the overall look and vibe of even the simplest of attire. Read on to see our top picks.

Waist belts can help glam up any look effortlessly.

There are certain fashion accessories that do a really good job in lending the entire look of the attire an edge and a unique appeal. And waist belts are one of them. No matter how plain your outfit is, you can trust these belts to glam up your look without fail. You can pair these belts with a number of dresses, shirts, trousers, pants etc. Not only do these belts accentuate your curves, but also make you look slim and elegant. It is always fun to have a collection of these belts, as these can be the reason your outfit may simply stand out. 

Statement wear, stylish and chic, these belts help you round off any look in style and looking absolutely classy. If you're looking for some style inspiration, then author Twinkle Khanna may serve you some, as she was spotted wearing such a belt on a white shirt. Well, we must say her sartorial sense won us over, and how! And the credit for that majorly goes to the selection of belt. If you're looking for similar such options, then scroll through our list of curated picks below. 

Cute critters Women's Waist Belt
This waist belt for women is made from premium quality faux leather. It has a high elasticity band and comes with an interlocking buckle. Accentuate your curves and spruce up your overall look with this stylish accessory available in black colour.

cellpic
Cute critters Women's Vintage Wide Elastic Stretch Metal Buckle Waist Belt (Black)
69% off
Rs 399 Rs 1,299
Buy now

Futurekart Silver Buckel Elastic Embellished Waist Belt
Elevate the look of even the simplest of attire with this waist belt that features stunning embellish work. It will cinch your waist just right and help accentuate your curves. Available in stylish black colour, it comes with a hook buckle and can be teamed with several attire to round off the look in style.

cellpic
Futurekart Women's Synthetic Belt (Pack of 1) (SH0007_Black)
32% off
Rs 409 Rs 599
Buy now

Electomania Women's Leather Belt
This leather belt for women comes with a buckle and has an attractive look. It is pretty easy to wear and take it off. Perfect to team with a number of dresses, it will stun you how this accessory can lift the vibe of the attire so effortlessly.

cellpic
Electomania Women's Leather Belt (Pack of 1) (SH02296_Camel)
33% off
Rs 399 Rs 599
Buy now

PALAY® Sleek Women Wide Elastic Belt
This elastic belt will make you look slim and elegant. Perfect accessory to accentuate your curves, it is stretchy and comes with a buckle bottom design. Stylish, chic and trendy, spruce up any look effortlessly now with the help of this belt.

cellpic
PALAY® Sleek Women Wide Elastic Belt For Dress Ladies Stretchy Belt Interlocking Buckle, Vintage Blouse Blazer Dress Belt Jumpsuit Dress Belts
24% off
Rs 551 Rs 729
Buy now

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

