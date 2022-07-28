Wallets for men should be spacious and of good quality

Wallets for men are both utility and fashion accessories. A wallet is something that probably no man do without. There's no denying that many of us make most of the payments through UPI apps, but a wallet's significance continues to remain strong. It allows one to carry all their essential cards and cash at all times in an organised manner. There should be three things that men must factor in when buying wallets for themselves. First, they should ensure the wallet has enough compartments to carry their stuff in a convenient manner. Second, they should always go for wallets that are made from top-notch material and are durable. And third, the wallet that you carry should not stuff your pocket that it starts looking odd. Hence, the need for slim and lightweight wallets.

We have put together some of them in our list below that you will find handy. Scroll down to take a closer look at our options.





Allen Solly Bi Fold Wallet

This bi fold wallet for men comes with six-card slots and two currency compartments. It is spacious enough to carry all your cards and cash securely. It is made of good quality leather and is a durable accessory. Slim in design and lightweight, men will be easily able to carry this in their pockets without making it look stuffed.