Wallets for men should be spacious and of good quality

Wallets for men are both utility and fashion accessories. A wallet is something that probably no man do without. There's no denying that many of us make most of the payments through UPI apps, but a wallet's significance continues to remain strong. It allows one to carry all their essential cards and cash at all times in an organised manner. There should be three things that men must factor in when buying wallets for themselves. First, they should ensure the wallet has enough compartments to carry their stuff in a convenient manner. Second, they should always go for wallets that are made from top-notch material and are durable. And third, the wallet that you carry should not stuff your pocket that it starts looking odd. Hence, the need for slim and lightweight wallets.
We have put together some of them in our list below that you will find handy. Scroll down to take a closer look at our options.
Allen Solly Bi Fold Wallet
This bi fold wallet for men comes with six-card slots and two currency compartments. It is spacious enough to carry all your cards and cash securely. It is made of good quality leather and is a durable accessory. Slim in design and lightweight, men will be easily able to carry this in their pockets without making it look stuffed.
Wildhorn Black Leather Wallet
This men's wallet is made of 100% genuine leather. It is slim and stylish. Available in chic black colour, it looks premium and comes in a stylish packaging. You will also find a pen and a keychain along with this. It is an ideal gifting option and is a bi fold wallet. A must buy, this wallet is convenient to carry and makes for a decent fashion and utility accessory.
Hammonds Flycatcher RFID Protected Leather Wallet
Made from real leather, this one has a classy and simple design. It is available in many colour variants. Sleek and lightweight, this fashion accessory is both compact and supremely functional. There are five card slots, two currency slots and many more pockets, allowing you to compartmentalize your stuff in an organised fashion. It is a must buy.
Contacts Genuine Leather Blocking Wallet
Made of real leather, this sturdy and durable wallet for men will make for a good investment. It is available in a stylish brown colour and comes with compartments and zipper pockets. Its design is slightly unique and you can easily stack up all your cards and cash in this one easily and in an organised way.
Tag8 Leather Men's Smart Bluetooth Wallet
This leather wallet is available in two colours - black and tan. It is powered by a smart tracker, a Bluetooth tracker with location tracking and anti-lost alarm system. It has many card slots and compartments to organise your stuff in a smart way. Simple in design and attractive to look at, this wallet with its top notch quality material looks promising.
|Wallets for men
|Price
|Allen Solly Bi Fold Wallet
|₹1,299.00
|Wildhorn Black Leather Wallet
|₹1,999.00
|Hammonds Flycatcher RFID Protected Leather Wallet
|₹1,599.00
|Contacts Genuine Leather Blocking Wallet
|₹2,499.00
|Tag8 Leather Men's Smart Bluetooth Wallet
|₹2,999.00
