Wallets for women come in stylish designs and styles

Wallets is a fashion accessory that one needs as soon as one steps out of one's house. As a matter of fact, one can still manage without sunglasses when out, but not without a wallet. It helps us stuff in all our important essentials in one place in a secure fashion. Many of us keep one wallet for years. So it makes sense to invest in one that looks classy, has enough space to carry all your cards and cash and is easy to use. There are many options available online from the likes of Daily Objects, Urban Forest and more. They are made of good quality material and are super durable too.
All the wallets listed below will make for a great addition in your purse collection. They are easy to carry and are super functional. Some of them are long and spacious enough to carry your mobile phone also. And some come in compact size that can easily fit into one's pocket. To take a closer look at options, scroll down.
Palay PU Leather Long Wallet
This cute and elegant long wallet for women comes in a pretty pink colour. Made from PU leather material, it has a snap closure. It is super spacious and is water resistant too. One can carry all the cards, cash, a mobile phone and even keys in this wallet easily. What’s interesting about this fashion and utility accessory is that it is 100% handmade.
Urban Forest Danny Leather Wallet
One look at this wallet and the word that pops in one’s head is uber stylish. Made from full grain leather, it sports a classy look. It has many compartments and card slots that allows one to stuff all the belongings in one place. It has a magnetic closure and has a pocket at the back too with a zipper.
Oulm Yellow Pu Women's Wallet
This long wallet for women is made from polyurethane material. Available in a chic yellow colour, this one comes with a buckle closure. It has many compartments and card slots and is extremely functional to use. A stylish wallet, women will love to use this one for years to come. Besides, they can fetch a lot of compliments on this pretty looking wallet.
DailyObjects Lush Midnight Zip Wallet
This zip wallet for women from Daily Objects looks super trendy and chic. It is compact in size and can be very well adjusted into one’s pocket. Its floral design looks attractive and elegant. The leather used in its making is super fine and durable. In fact, you can get many colour and print options also in this one. It can even amp up one’s overall look.
Syga PU Leather Zipper Wallet
This wallet will appeal to many sophisticated style sensibilities. It is made from leather material that is soft to touch and durable. What makes this wallet a clear winner is how lightweight it is and how easy to use. It is compact in size and yet so spacious to stuff all the cards and cash. The design that features on the wallet is pretty. Besides, it comes in two nice colour variants.
|Wallet for women
|Price
|Palay PU Leather Long Wallet
|₹1,088.00
|Urban Forest Danny RFID Blocking Leather Wallet
|₹2,500.00
|Oulm Yellow Pu Women's Wallet
|₹999.00
|DailyObjects Lush Midnight Zip Wallet
|₹1,999.00
|Syga PU Leather Zipper Wallet
|₹850.00
