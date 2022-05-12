Do you keep on buying more and more analogous wrist watches to add to your collection? Well then you've a fine taste and we don't blame you for your obsession. The timeless appeal of these watches is predominantly the reason behind their attraction. Yes, there are no extra features. Yes, it won't help you track the number of calories burnt and distance covered. Yet, it can be that perfect heirloom accessory that you will cherish for years and may even pass it on to future generations. Just to put things in perspective do you remember that charming scene from 3 Idiots when Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor have a conversation over her mother's old watch? Well, you too will feel nostalgic over time owning one of these.

These watches are easily available online. To help you with a selection, we have prepared a list of our favourites below. You can wear these watches to round off any look - whether it is in tradition attire or a western outfit - in style and with utmost aplomb. Who doesn't want something analogue to hold on to in this fast-paced digital world? Scroll down to check out our picks.

Imperious - Analogue Women's Watch

This wrist watch has a premium look. Its round shape dial is made of brass and the strap is made of gold and platinum. A stylish fashion accessory, it complements well with all traditional and modern outfits.