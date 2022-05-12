Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
Do you keep on buying more and more analogous wrist watches to add to your collection? Well then you've a fine taste and we don't blame you for your obsession. The timeless appeal of these watches is predominantly the reason behind their attraction. Yes, there are no extra features. Yes, it won't help you track the number of calories burnt and distance covered. Yet, it can be that perfect heirloom accessory that you will cherish for years and may even pass it on to future generations. Just to put things in perspective do you remember that charming scene from 3 Idiots when Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor have a conversation over her mother's old watch? Well, you too will feel nostalgic over time owning one of these.
These watches are easily available online. To help you with a selection, we have prepared a list of our favourites below. You can wear these watches to round off any look - whether it is in tradition attire or a western outfit - in style and with utmost aplomb. Who doesn't want something analogue to hold on to in this fast-paced digital world? Scroll down to check out our picks.
Imperious - Analogue Women's Watch
This wrist watch has a premium look. Its round shape dial is made of brass and the strap is made of gold and platinum. A stylish fashion accessory, it complements well with all traditional and modern outfits.
Sonata Analog Champagne Dial Watch
The colour of this watch is champagne, the dial is round, the display type is analog and the material used is glass. A super stunning and timeless accessory, it is worth treasuring forever. It has all the qualities that will be loved by generations to come.
Swisstone Analogue Watch
This analogue watch is slight unique in design; while it is traditional in design it also has a rather contemporary look to it. A lightweight fashion accessory, sporting the watch with any attire can effortlessly spruce up your overall look.
Seven-7 Analogue - Digital Watch
This watch is available in two band colours - Gold White and Rose Gold. It is durable and sleek in design. It features three minute hands, displaying all seconds, minutes and hours. You will cherish this statement accessory and may also want to pass it on to future generations.
Amazon Brand - Symbol Analog Watch
This beautiful-looking analog is available in a slew of pretty colours. A perfect fashion accessory to style your overall look, it has an analog display type and a round dial. Another plus is that it has water resistance depth of 3ATM. The IP plating done on this watch increases the durability of this watch.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.