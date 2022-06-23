Story Saved
Thursday, Jun 23, 2022
Watches for girls: A stylish fashion accessory like no other

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg
  • Published on Jun 23, 2022 17:20 IST
Whether it is an analog watch or a smartwatch, they all look good on the wrist of little girls. Read on to see our picks.

Watches makes for a cool and lovely accessory for little girls.

Wearing a wrist watch is a habit for many. And it is indeed a good one. Not only does a wrist watch help in rounding off the look in style, it is also an accessory that is of major utility. It is safe to say that analog watches are timeless and have a distinct charm. However, to own a smartwatch is also a good idea. There are many smartwatches available online that support the features of two way communication. They come with a phonebook installed through which girls can always be in touch with their parents and loved ones. Besides, wrist watches for girls come in lovely designs and colour options.

We navigated through a list of analog and smartwatches to round up the best-looking one for little girls. They are all versatile accessories that will go well with every type of attire. Scroll through the list to take a closer look at our selections.

Turet Phone Smartwatch

This smartwatch for girls comes with a GPS locator. It has a display screen of 1.3 inches and is IP67-rated that makes it water-resistant. A stylish watch available in a slew of gorgeous colours, this one will make for a lovely fashion accessory. It has a good battery capacity of 420 mAh that lasts for a good number of hours.

Turet Kids Phone Smartwatch with GPS Locator - Goldfish (Pink)
4,999 7,999
HDLiang Kids Smart Watch

This smartwatch is unisex. Available in a stunning pink colour, it comes with an attractive HD display screen. It supports seven built-in games, SOS, recorder, calculator, mp3 music player and more. With a decent enough screen size of 1.54 inches, girls will face no difficulty in operating this. There is a phonebook also in this watch via which girls can stay in touch with their near and dear ones.

HDLiang Kids Smart Watch Phone, Music Smart Wrist Watch for 3-12 Year Old Boys Girls with Camera Sim Card Slot Touch Screen Game Watch Outdoor Activities Toys Childrens Day Gift (Pink)
2,699 3,500
Papio Watches

This watch looks very attractive and will make for a super stylish fashion accessory. An analog watch, its case material is stainless steel and has a round dial. What's more is you can find lovely colour variants in this watch. The designing of the watch is what catches the attention - there are artificial stones embedded on the periphery of the dial with utmost perfection.

PAPIO Analogue Girl's Watch (White Dial Pink Color PU Belt)
199 599
Emartos Analogue Watch

Love floral prints? Well, you can find a dainty floral design in this watch. An ultimate stylish fashion accessory, it looks lovely on the wrist and is likely to go well with all attire. Both in the dial and on the strap, you can see the floral design. It looks soothing to the eyes and helps in amping up the overall look.

Emartos Analogue Women's & Girl's Watch (White Dial Multi Colored Strap)
437 1,499
Cero Analog Watch

Simple and elegant, this analog watch for girls will make for a wonderful addition to your fashion accessories. It comes in various colour variants and has a round dial. The strap is made of leather material. Plus, it comes with six months warranty from the manufacturer. The watch's movement is quartz and it has a buckle closure type.

CERO Queen Dial Leathers Strap Analog Women and Girls Watch (Pink)
219 999
Price of girls' watches at a glance:

ProductPrice
Turet Phone Smartwatch 7,999.00
HDLiang Kids Smart Watch 3,500.00
PAPIO Analog Watches 599.00
Emartos Analogue Watch 1,499.00
Cero Analog Watch 999.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

