Watches for men are cool and classy fashion accessories, not just timekeepers

There was once a time when the only job of our wrist watches was to show time. Today, it is a fashion accessory like no other. You can revv up your fashion quotient by several notches simply by wearing a classy wrist watch. If it happens to be an analog watch, then its old world charm is sure to win you praise from your colleagues and friends. If it happens to be a digital watch, then you can expect a rather contemporary design and multi-functional character will make your life rather seamless.
Talking of analog watches, don't we all keep our father's or grandmother's old watch from the bygone era both as a piece of memorabilia and for their charming old-fashioned but uber cool and simple design? What's more is that since their mechanism is rather simple, they tend to last longer too. Digital watches too serve their purpose well and are particularly useful during workouts and gymming sessions.
If you are keen on them, then Amazon has a good collection of them. We have put together a list which you may find very useful. See here.
TIMEX Analog Men's Watch
Neat, functional and very classy - these are the words that best describe this watch. With its large dark blue dial, white coloured hands as the markers on the dial and clear numbering, it makes viewing it a delight. Its case is round and its band material is leather. Its dial glass material is mineral. It comes with a buckle clasp and is an ideal gift option for birthdays, anniversary or as a wedding gift. This charming watch with an analog display, has a Quartz watch movement. Some of its other technical details include case material (brass), case diameter (40 millimeters) and brass bezel, case thickness (8.8mm) and water resistance depth of 30 meters.
Redux Analog Linear Designer Dial Men’s & Boy's Watch
This glamorous-looking watch is available in different colours including Blue, B Silver, D Black, D Brown, Golden and Rose Gold. This analog watch comes with Quartz watch movement. It has a brown coloured dial, with a rounded shaped case and mineral dial glass material. It has a brown band colour with a leather band material. This watch comes with one year's manufacturer warranty on manufacturing defects.
Sylvi Multi-Functional Luxury Stylish Watch
This watch is available in three different colours including beige, black and brown. This digital watch is dubbed a ‘casual’ one, largely for its stylish design. It has a large-sized dial and is suitable for all ages of men or boys. It is also a versatile watch and can be used in a variety of ways - for daily use, trekking, gym, work out and running. You can also pair it with any type of outfit from casual to sporty. This watch supports two different time zones and comes with other features such as alarm and hourly chime, LED backlight, calendar day and date, stop watch, countdown timer, among others. It comes with a genuine leather-look with soft silicone lining, and stainless steel buckle. It is water resistant, up to 30 meters.
Wenger Swiss Made SEAFORCE Chronograph Blue Dial Men's Watch
This watch comes with blue-coloured dial while its case material is stainless steel. Its dial shape is round and is covered with scratch-resistant, anti-reflective sapphire-coated mineral glass. It has a dial diameter of 43 millimetres and is recommended for customers looking for medium-large dial sized watches. It has a steel-coloured strap. This watch comes with Swiss-made Analog quartz and is powered with high precision Qquartz movement.
Fossil Decker Chronograph Black Dial Men's Watch
This watch comes with a black coloured dial and has a round case shape. Its dial glass material is mineral. It has a black-coloured band with silicone band material. It has a Quartz watch movement and with a chronograph display. It has stainless steel case material and case diameter of 44 millimeters. It has a water resistance depth of 10 ATM and comes with a buckle clasp.
|Product
|Price
|TIMEX Analog Men's Watch
|₹1,595.00
|Redux Analog Linear Designer Dial Men’s & Boy's Watch
|₹2,199.00
|Sylvi Multi-Functional Boys Casual Business Mens Luxury Stylish Watch
|₹1,999.00
|Wenger Swiss Made SEAFORCE Chronograph Blue Dial Men's Watch
|₹19,350.00
|Fossil Decker Chronograph Black Dial Men's Watch
|₹8,995.00
