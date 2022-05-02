Wedding wear for men in summer: Lightweight fabric, comfortable cuts are ideal

Seasons come and go but weddings and festivals in India are a constant. Having said so, try braving heavily embroidered kurtas or heavy fabric like denim in summer. Chances are you would prefer not attending a wedding than wearing such garments. While custom demands that all of us get into festive and colourful wear, it is not mandatory that one follows the beaten track and opts for fabric with heavy work on them. There are many options available in fine cotton and silk fabrics with lightweight work done on them. They look rich without making the fabric feel heavy. Now, you can look your fashionable best without bothering about the weather.

Amazon has a number of options in cotton, raw silk and silk blend fabric. The choice of clothes too can make a difference. Straight cut kurtas, loose-fit stitched dhotis to South Indian style mundu (dhoti) can all work as great sartorial options in the summer season. These cuts ensure air circulation and thereby cause cooling. Your choice of colours too can make you feel comfortable in summers. Wear rich but light colours or mix and match dark colours with white and see the magic.

The good news is that they all look rather festive and can be worn to weddings as well. There are a number of such options available online, which you must consider. We have shortlisted some such options that you must take a look at.

Manyavar Jacquard Print Kurta and Churidar Set For Men

This light peach kurta pajama set is just perfect on a hot summer day as a wedding or a festive wear. It looks so soothing and so stylish that one might even wear it for one's own wedding! The kurta has Jacquard (a decorative design that’s woven into the fabric on a jacquard loom forming a slightly raised decorative area) print all over, which gives it its rich look. It is made from comfortable cotton silk material which is specially designed to be skin-friendly. It also looks elegant and trendy.