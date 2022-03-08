Welcome summer season with straight kurta and pant combo, see more options here

Indian summer can be punishing - heat and sweat can make life miserable. Perspiration can lead to prickly heat and body odour issues. One of the ways to deal with the issue is to wear comfortable clothes made from breathable fabric. What better than slipping into a comfortable kurta-pant combination made from cotton fabric?

Cotton has been the choice of Indians for centuries. It absorbs sweat and lets air pass, making it a favourite fabric to opt for in the summer season. Now, lets focus on straight kurta and pant combo. Many will agree that those of us with fuller frames will feel uncomfortable opting for short frocks and skirts to deal with oppressive Indian summer. A kurta-pant set makes for a much-favoured garment that all can be comfortable in. What's more is that a straight-cut kurta makes a person look slim and so that is an added bonus. However, in a traditional salwar kameez combination, a salwar or a chudidaar can make life problematic; while the former uses a lot of fabric, the latter clings to the body. A way out is a trouser or a pant.

Online platforms are a good place to explore in case you are keen. What's more is that the price too is very reasonable. Do take a look.

This multi-colour straight kurta-pant set comes in a regular fit. Made from cotton fabric, it has three quarter sleeves and a round neck. It is available from small size and goes up to double XL. It can be hand washed. This set includes one kurta and one pant.

This kurta-pant set is available in regular fit. Made from cotton fabric, it features embroidery in front of the kurta. The pant goes up to the ankle, while the kurta goes up to the calf. It has round neck and long sleeves. It can be machine washed but with like-coloured clothes. While ironing it, the heat should be low. You can also hand wash it with gentle detergent. The set is available from sizes - small to double XL. Each set includes one kurta and one pant.

This regular fit kurta and pant set comes in deep red and black combination. It is made from 100 % cotton fabric and is ideal for summer. The kurta's length is 44 inches and the set is available in the following sizes: from extra small to 4 XL. Each set contains a single kurta and one pant.

This regular fit kurta-pant set is also made from cotton fabric. The straight-cut kurta goes up to the calf in length while the sleeves are ¾th in length. Each package contains a kurta and a pant.

