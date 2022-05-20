White shirt for women: A versatile wear and a wardrobe essential By hindustantimes.com Edited by Nivedita Mishra

White shirts are a must-have for women.

You can have endless number of shirts in your clothes cabinet but if a white shirt is missing in it, then it is far from complete. There is no escaping the charm and utility of a white shirt. For women, a white shirt is a versatile wear. You can team it with just about anything - skirts, pants, palazzos. In pants (generically speaking lowers) too, it goes well with kinds of pants - chinos, straight pants, even leggings. A white shirt can be a formal wear as well as casual wear, depending on the fabric used to make it and its design. For instance, if it is made from satin or silk, has full sleeves with classic collar, it will be known as a formal wear. However, if it is a slim fit attire with a collar like a mandarin, turtleneck, polo or stand-up collar type and with half sleeves or no sleeves at all, it will be dubbed as a casual wear. Given how essential a white shirt is in a woman's everyday life, it is always a nice idea to keep looking for newer options. An online e-commerce platform like Amazon is always a nice place to begin your search. There are hundreds of options to choose from but to make your life easy, we have shortlisted few of the best varieties. Do take a look. Price of white shirts for women at a glance:

Product Price Shaftesbury London Women's Formal Shirt ₹ 799.00 Funday Fashion Women's Formal Shirt ₹ 249.00 - ₹ 299.00 Leriya Fashion Women's Corduroy Shirts ₹ 329.00 - ₹ 499.00 Blue Ronin Women's Formal/Casual Shirt White ₹ 579.00 Hikeon Rayon Full Sleeves Casual White Shirt ₹ 299.00

Shaftesbury London Women's Formal Shirt This charming slim fit is everything that a girl will want as her everyday wear. It's smart, chic and feminine. You can wear it with pants, short pants and skirts. Made from 80% cotton and the rest polyester, this shirt promises comfort and is also a low maintenance attire. Other than white, it is available in black, blue, purple, royal blue, yellow, grey, maroon and green colours. An easy to wear dress, you can wear it as a formal wear, office wear, casual wear or while travelling. It comes with a spread collar and full sleeves and can be machine washed.

Funday Fashion Women's Formal Shirt This white shirt is a regular fit made from rayon fabric. While it is not as comfortable as cotton in summers, it comes a close second. This full sleeves shirt is best suited as a business wear, party wear or official attire. It can go well as an evening wear as well. Apart from white, it is available in brown, black, dark green, wine, grey and peach colours as well. Its sizes start from small and go up to XL.

Leriya Fashion Women's Corduroy Shirts This pretty white shirt for women is made from cotton (35%), polyester (60%) and spandex (5%) and is a good evening wear option. It feels soft and comfortable to wear and looks comfy and cozy. It has asexy v neck, long sleeves and button down closure. It has a relaxed fit and can be worn with drawstring pullover and hooded sweatshirt in cooler months of the year as well. You can pair it with skinny jeans, skirt, classic jeans, pants, leggings for different stylish looks. Other than white, it is available in blue, black and red colours as well. Its sizes start from XS and go up to XL.

Blue Ronin Women's Formal/Casual Shirt White This regular fit shirt has been made from cotton twill fabric. Having spread collar and 3/4 sleeve type, this garment is ideal as a formal or semi formal wear. You can team it with suit, jacket, sweater, chino pants, jeans, cargo pants among others. It can be machine washed as well as hand washed in cold water. Its sizes start with small and go up to XL.

Hikeon Rayon Full Sleeves Casual White Shirt This regular fit garment is made from rayon and can be worn by women and as well as girls. This full sleeves shirt can be a formal wear as well as a casual wear, depending on what you team it with. Hence, it can be business, party wear or official attire. Its sizes begin from small and go up to XL. It is advised to hand wash this garment.