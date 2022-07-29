White shirts for men ooze charm and look great

Summary:
Do you see yourself picking a white apparel when you either want to look sharp or when you want to reflect a laidback attitude? Well, most of us do that and often. For men, a white shirt is their go-to attire to ace this look. It won’t be surprising to find a bunch of white shirts in their wardrobe. Most of us are aware that Abbas–Mustan, a duo of Indian filmmakers, always wears a crisp white shirt. Interesting, right?
Men simply love white shirts. Whether it is a brunch date in morning hours or a date night, a white shirt will always work wonders and help men cast a stellar first impression. It’s just that a man somehow looks very immaculate and refreshing in a white shirt. There are a sea of options available online. If you want to take a closer look at them, scroll down right away.
Allen Solly Casual Shirt
This slim fit casual white shirt for men from Allen Solly is made from 100% cotton fabric. It has full sleeves and comes with a collar. You can also see the brand’s logo on the front of this shirt. Comfortable, breathable and lightweight – these words best explain the quality of the fabric. It will easily become men’s favourite and the latter will love wearing this one from time to time.
Shirt Theory White Solid Cotton Casual Shirt
For that crisp and smart look, this casual white shirt for men will make for an excellent pick. It comes in regular fit and will look absolute cool. The amazing thing about this shirt is you can wear it to work-related meetings to cast a stellar impression and you can also wear it on days when you want to enjoy being laidback. Made from cotton fabric, it is both breathable and lightweight.
Raymond Shirt
Want to ace a formal look? Then this shirt from Raymond will be your best bet. It comes in a slim fit and has full sleeves. The fabric used in its making is both skin-friendly and durable. The pristine white colour of this shirt is what makes it look so elegant and attractive. Introduce this to your collection to amp up your style quotient.
Blackberrys Skinny Shirt
Nothing beats the charm of a white shirt and it is 100% true. This white shirt is one that should definitely be under your radar. It is made from 98% cotton and 2% elastane fabrics. Skin-friendly and comfortable to wear, you will love wearing this one from time to time. It is available in skinny fit and will definitely enhance your style appeal.
Amazon Brand - Symbol Casual Shirt
Don this sparkling white shirt and enjoy the compliments you will receive on the go. It is made from 70% cotton and 30% linen fabrics. It is skin-friendly, comfortable to wear and looks very elegant indeed. It comes in regular fit and will make for a great addition to your wardrobe. Besides, it also comes with a pocket in the front.
|White shirts for men
|Price
|Allen Solly Casual Shirt
|₹699.00 - ₹899.00
|Shirt Theory White Solid Cotton Casual Shirt
|₹1,999.00
|Raymond Shirt
|₹1,251.00
|Blackberrys Skinny Shirt
|₹2,595.00
|Amazon Brand - Symbol Casual Shirt
|₹639.00 - ₹719.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.