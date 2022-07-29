Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

White shirts for men ooze charm and look great

  • HT By
  • Published on Jul 29, 2022 19:45 IST

Summary:

White shirts for men are a must in one's wardrobe. They look refreshing and add to one's personal style. Read on to see options.

White shirts make men look sharp and cool.

Do you see yourself picking a white apparel when you either want to look sharp or when you want to reflect a laidback attitude? Well, most of us do that and often. For men, a white shirt is their go-to attire to ace this look. It won’t be surprising to find a bunch of white shirts in their wardrobe. Most of us are aware that Abbas–Mustan, a duo of Indian filmmakers, always wears a crisp white shirt. Interesting, right?

Men simply love white shirts. Whether it is a brunch date in morning hours or a date night, a white shirt will always work wonders and help men cast a stellar first impression. It’s just that a man somehow looks very immaculate and refreshing in a white shirt. There are a sea of options available online. If you want to take a closer look at them, scroll down right away.


Allen Solly Casual Shirt

This slim fit casual white shirt for men from Allen Solly is made from 100% cotton fabric. It has full sleeves and comes with a collar. You can also see the brand’s logo on the front of this shirt. Comfortable, breathable and lightweight – these words best explain the quality of the fabric. It will easily become men’s favourite and the latter will love wearing this one from time to time.

Allen Solly Men's Slim Fit Shirt (ASSFWMOFO48848_White_40)
39% off
859 1,400
Buy now

Shirt Theory White Solid Cotton Casual Shirt

For that crisp and smart look, this casual white shirt for men will make for an excellent pick. It comes in regular fit and will look absolute cool. The amazing thing about this shirt is you can wear it to work-related meetings to cast a stellar impression and you can also wear it on days when you want to enjoy being laidback. Made from cotton fabric, it is both breathable and lightweight.

SHIRT THEORY White Solid Cotton Full Sleeves Casual Shirt II Solid Premium Cotton Shirt for Men II Stylish Shirt for Men II Latest Men Casual Shirt II Luxury Shirts for Men ||
33% off
1,999 2,999
Buy now

Raymond Shirt

Want to ace a formal look? Then this shirt from Raymond will be your best bet. It comes in a slim fit and has full sleeves. The fabric used in its making is both skin-friendly and durable. The pristine white colour of this shirt is what makes it look so elegant and attractive. Introduce this to your collection to amp up your style quotient.

Raymond Men's Slim Shirt (RMSZ10628-W0_White XL)
46% off
1,251 2,299
Buy now

Blackberrys Skinny Shirt

Nothing beats the charm of a white shirt and it is 100% true. This white shirt is one that should definitely be under your radar. It is made from 98% cotton and 2% elastane fabrics. Skin-friendly and comfortable to wear, you will love wearing this one from time to time. It is available in skinny fit and will definitely enhance your style appeal.

blackberrys Men's Skinny Shirt (US-SP-SO-Victor # White M)
46% off
1,393 2,595
Buy now

Amazon Brand - Symbol Casual Shirt

Don this sparkling white shirt and enjoy the compliments you will receive on the go. It is made from 70% cotton and 30% linen fabrics. It is skin-friendly, comfortable to wear and looks very elegant indeed. It comes in regular fit and will make for a great addition to your wardrobe. Besides, it also comes with a pocket in the front.

Amazon Brand - Symbol Men's Solid Regular Fit Casual Shirt (AZ-SY-RR-01_PRG28153A_White Large)
70% off
639 2,099
Buy now

Price of white shirts for men at a glance:

White shirts for menPrice
Allen Solly Casual Shirt 699.00 -  899.00
Shirt Theory White Solid Cotton Casual Shirt 1,999.00
Raymond Shirt 1,251.00
Blackberrys Skinny Shirt 2,595.00
Amazon Brand - Symbol Casual Shirt 639.00 -  719.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Gaming laptops under 70,000: Good storage and processor are important
Face serum for glow: Fights ageing signs, sun damage to give dewy glow
Best UV water purifiers to buy in 2022
Buying guide for best 17-Inch laptops 
Formal pants for men look smart and are standard office wear across cultures
fashion FOR LESS