White shirts for men ooze charm and look great

Do you see yourself picking a white apparel when you either want to look sharp or when you want to reflect a laidback attitude? Well, most of us do that and often. For men, a white shirt is their go-to attire to ace this look. It won’t be surprising to find a bunch of white shirts in their wardrobe. Most of us are aware that Abbas–Mustan, a duo of Indian filmmakers, always wears a crisp white shirt. Interesting, right?

Men simply love white shirts. Whether it is a brunch date in morning hours or a date night, a white shirt will always work wonders and help men cast a stellar first impression. It’s just that a man somehow looks very immaculate and refreshing in a white shirt. There are a sea of options available online. If you want to take a closer look at them, scroll down right away.





Allen Solly Casual Shirt

This slim fit casual white shirt for men from Allen Solly is made from 100% cotton fabric. It has full sleeves and comes with a collar. You can also see the brand’s logo on the front of this shirt. Comfortable, breathable and lightweight – these words best explain the quality of the fabric. It will easily become men’s favourite and the latter will love wearing this one from time to time.