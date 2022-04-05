White shirts with pockets look effortlessly chic, are ideal summer wear too

A white shirt is a summer wardrobe staple. It helps the wearer look clean and fresh. Whether you want to look immaculate for an interview or lounge around in an easy-breezy apparel, a white shirt is the one to go for. A great sartorial choice, you can always depend on this apparel to rank high on style quotient. Also, you can further amp up your look by accessorising it with an array of dainty necklaces or a stack of golden or coloured bangles. Among the many white shirts available online, we have rounded up a few of them in our list below. Our selections feature button down shirts with two pockets in the front.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The fabric of listed apparel feels soft against skin and is comfortable to wear too. If you’re looking for some style inspiration, then actor Shehnaaz Gill’s airport look on Monday will serve it just right. Want to look formidable and glamorous at the same time? Then scroll through the list below.

Pepe Jeans Women's Regular Shirt

This regular fit white shirt from Pepe Jeans is the perfect addition to your wardrobe. Its pristine white colour, formal and formidable appeal and two pockets in the front makes this button down shirt a cool pick. It can be hand washed and can be your lucky apparel to wear to interviews and presentations.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

MIZAGO Women's Casual Shirt

This casual shirt from MIZAGO has fancy full sleeves. It makes one look elegant and sharp. The fabric it is made from is rayon and it can be machine washed. You can wear it to office, brunch, weekend getaways to enjoy the cool and easy-breezy vibe of this apparel. It also has two small pockets on the front.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

C.Cozami Women's Long Sleeves Casual Double Pocket Rayon Shirts

This regular fit shirt for women looks chic and flattering. Available in stunning white colour, this button down shirt has pockets in the front. It is made from rayon fabric and has full sleeves which can be rolled up. You can either hand wash or machine wash this apparel.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kazo Women's Regular Shirt

This regular fit white shirt for women spells comfort and ease. It is a matrix shirt and is made from good quality fabric. Both comfortable and breathable, it makes for a nice pick. You can machine wash this apparel.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.