White shoes for men have a sporty feel about them

White shoes have a cool and trendy vibe.

Whether it is a pair of running shoes or casual sneakers, owning it in white has a different attraction to it. A sought-after colour when it comes to buying shoes, a white pair of shoes will invariably complement well with most attire options and also stand out. Given how white shoes continue to be in vogue to date, it is clear that it is not just a fashion fad to own a pair of white shoes. With that point settled, men must not shy away from having too many pairs of white shoes in their collection.



There are many brands available on Amazon that have an array of white pairs of shoes on the platform. We liked some of them and thought of curating a collection of five for you. The listed shoes are uber comfortable to wear, attractive-looking, durable and lightweight. Now that all the essential boxes have been being ticked, what are you waiting for? Go, scroll down and take a closer look at our selections that have been curated just for you.



Amazon Brand - Symbol Sneakers

This pair of white sneakers from Amazon Brand is made of synthetic material. It comes with lace-up closure and has medium shoe width. There is also a memory foam insole that provides optimum comfort. Comfortable and smart, this pair will definitely amp up one’s personal style. Besides, it is also a lightweight pair of shoes. You can wear it with every casual wear to look sharp.

Scatchite Comfortable Casual Shoes

Looking for a lightweight and comfortable pair of casual shoes that can go well with every attire? Well, your search may just end with this one. Available in white colour, this one comes with lace-up closure and has medium shoe width. It is made from mesh fabric that allows air to easily pass through it. It is a must buy and surely has many takers from different age groups.

Puma Unisex-Adult Leather Sneakers

Puma sneakers are known for their ultimate comfort and style. This one is available in white and looks absolutely trendy and stylish. The sole is made of rubber and it has a medium shoe width. Besides, it comes with a lace-up closure too. It will complement well with most casual attire and help one ace the style game. Super comfortable and durable, this one is a must buy.

New Balance Running Shoes

Looking for a pair of running shoes that is a clear winner in departments of comfort, lightweightness and durability? Then this pair is the one for you. Available in white colour, this one is made from mesh material that is breathable. To add a pop of colour, it comes with neon green-coloured laces too. A sporty-looking pair, men will be able to round off their look in style with these shoes on.

DSC Zooter Cricket Shoe

At first sight, this pair of shoes will attract the attention of many. Highly durable and comfortable, this one comes with superior cushioning and lightweight design that makes it ideal for those who are into the sport of cricket. Available in white colour with a red-coloured print on it, this one can elevate the style statement of men, and how!

Price of white shoes for men at a glance:

White shoes for men Price Scatchite Comfortable Casual Shoes ₹ 398.00 Amazon Brand - Symbol Sneakers ₹ 2,199.00 Puma Unisex-Adult Leather Sneakers ₹ 4,999.00 New Balance Running Shoes ₹ 2,704.00 - ₹ 4,499.00 DSC Zooter Cricket Shoe ₹ 1,049.00