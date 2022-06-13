White shoes under 300 are sure to amp up your everyday look 

There's a distinct charm about white colour shoes.

White shoes look chic and fashionable. They go well with all attire. We all have seen celebrities to commoners sporting white shoes every now and then, looking all glam and stylish. There's a distinct appeal and charm about a pair of white shoes that is simply hard to miss. You can round off any look in style with white shoes on. If you're looking for a footwear option that you can wear on an everyday basis that is both comfortable and durable, then we have a list of white shoes below that will definitely come in handy. They all have durable soles and are made of premium-quality fabric. Some of them also feature lovely print and some come in colour options too. What's more is they all come under the price tag of just ₹300. Amazing, right?



Scroll through our list of options below that can easily spruce up your footwear collection.



Bonexy Sneaker



This pair of white sneakers for men has a sole made of ethylene vinyl acetate material. It comes with a lace-up closure and has a medium shoe width. The fabric used on the outside is mesh that allows air to pass through it. A stylish-looking pair, you can wear this all year round. It is also durable and supremely comfortable to wear. Whether you've to go for a brunch date with pals or a movie date, this shoes are just perfect to round off your look.

One Centre Sneakers Shoes

This pair of white sneakers is a cool and trendy pair that you can wear it everyday to up your style quotient effortlessly. Its sole is made of polyurethane material and it comes with lace-up closure. The shoe width is medium and the comfort that the shoes provide is also optimum. A lightweight, durable and comfortable pair of shoes, it will make for a lovely addition to your footwear collection.

Sparx Unisex-Child Shoes

This pair of shoes has a striking appeal. It is a unisex footwear with lace-up closure. Its outer material is made of synthetic leather and has a flat heel type and round toes. Besides, it has a sole made of faux leather and a medium shoe width. An elegant-looking pair of shoes, you will find it comfortable walking in them.

Creattoes Sneaker

This pair of white colour sneakers for women features a lovely floral print in red on the sides. It looks stylish and smart and will make for an amazing addition to your footwear collection. It has a sole made of ethylene vinyl acetate material and has a lace-up closure. It has a medium shoe width and is perfect for everyday wear. Besides, it is also easy to clean this pair of shoes. All you need is a clean cloth to wipe off the dust.

Creations Garg Shoes

This pair of white causal shoes is made of polyvinyl chloride sole and has a lace-up closure. A trendy and fashionable pair of shoes, it has a medium shoe width that is supremely comfortable to walk in. It is made of premium-quality material and has an amazing snug fit. Besides, it has a sporty look and is perfect for everyday, casual wear.

Price of white shoes under ₹ 300 at a glance:

White shoes Price Bonexy Sneaker ₹ 299.00 One centre Sneakers Shoes ₹ 299.00 Sparx Unisex-Child Shoes ₹ 299.00 Creattoes Sneaker ₹ 239.00 Creations Garg Shoes ₹ 299.00