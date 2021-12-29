White sneakers are a treat for your feet and sensibilities, top picks

The ubiquity of white sneakers can be attributed to the fact that they complement well with every attire, have a universal appeal to them and look super edgy. A pair of white sneakers has marked its presence everywhere - from various airport looks of celebrities, yoga and gym classes, dinner dates, runaways to honeymoon looks- the list can literally go on.It is assumed that everyone has at least one pair of white shoes, such is the kind of prominence white sneakers have. The popularity of white shoes can't be called a fad. It's become a phenomenon of sorts. So, we won't blame you if you own endless pair of white shoes, because we believe that is the way to go.If you had been wanting to buy a pair but were unsure where to begin, our top picks can come handy. We have curated a list of white sneakers that are really cool, comfortable to walk in and durable. So, scroll through the list below and take a good look at the shortlisted pair of white sneakers.1. Neeman's Classic Sneakers

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This pair of white sneakers are one-of-a-kind. Its sole is made of rubber and they can be worn everyday to look stylish and fashionable. It is made from organic cotton and recycled fabric, lined with merino wool. It is comfortable to walk in and durable. Besides, this pair of sneakers is also slip-resistant.2. Sportstar Women's Sneaker

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This pair of stunning white sneakers' sole is made from faux leather. The outer material is made from synthetic leather. The width of the shoe is medium and it comes with laces. Also, it is available in another colour variant of black. Step out everyday in this comfortable pair of white sneakers and look fashionable.3. crocs Women LiteRidePacerW Sneakers

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This pair of sneakers has a round toe and comes with laces. Its shoe width is wide and the outer material of the shoe is made from synthetic material. It has an elegant design and is available in myriad gorgeous colours. Also, one can get to enjoy 90 days of warranty.4. Puma Cali Star Metal Wn s Ivory Glow-Rose GOL

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This pair of ivory white shoe from Puma has a sole made of rubber. The material used in the making of this pair of shoe is synthetic leather and rubber. It is comfortable to walk in and elevates the overall look of any attire. Also, it is super easy to clean this pair of shoe, as one only has to wipe the dirt with a dry cloth.5. Fitshoes Women's Sneaker

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This pair of shoes sports an elegant design and is made from high-quality material. The sole is made from rubber and its width is medium. A perfect pick for everyday wear, this pair of shoe is lightweight and comfortable to walk in. It is also available in another colour variant.At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON