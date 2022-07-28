White sneakers for men are an eternal favourite, never go out of vogue

White sneakers for men look trendy and sporty.

Men love sneakers. They may not be big on shopping for apparel and other accessories, but many would definitely qualify as hoarders when it comes to sneakers. Stylish and cool, a pair of sneakers amps up the style quotient and are a perfect footwear option to round off the look in style. Many would agree that among the different colours these shoes are available in, sneakers in white colour stand out. They spruce up the look like no other, which is why they are also so sought after. Stylish in appearance, comfortable to walk in and oozing a sporty feel, no number is enough when it comes to owning pairs of white sneakers.



If you're looking for options from trusted brands, then our list below will definitely come in handy. They all come with lace-up closure and are made of good quality material. Scroll down to take a closer look at them.



U.S. POLO ASSN. Dunmore Sneaker

This pair of white sneakers from U.S. POLO looks smart, and how! It has stylish and a sleek design and can be worn everyday to round off the look in style. It has a sole made of rubber and comes with a lace-up closure. The shoe width is medium and it is a comfortable pair to walk in. It is definitely a must buy.

Ergon Denver Zip & Lace-Up Sneakers

This pair of white sneakers is lightweight and slip-resistant. It comes with a lace-up closure and has a medium shoe width. The soft and breathable textile lining will keep your feet fresh all day long. It also has a removable ergosoft polyurethane moulded footbed that offers great grip and comfort. You are likely to fetch a lot of ‘Where did you get these from?’ remark from your pals and family.

Bacca Bucci ICE Sneakers

This pair of white sneakers has a sole made of rubber and comes with a lace-up closure. The shoe width is medium and it is extremely comfortable to walk in them. The ultra stylish design of these shoes is what makes them stand out. You can wear this pair both indoors and outdoors to round off the look in complete style.

Red Tape Sneakers

This pair of sneakers for men has a sole made of rubber. It comes with a lace-up closure and medium shoe width. Its upper material is made of synthetic PU. It also features the logo of the brand on the side of these shoes. Stylish in appearance and comfortable to walk in, you must definitely try on this pair of white sneakers.

Hush Puppies Sneaker

This pair of white sneakers from Hush Puppies stands for comfort and top notch quality. It comes with medium shoe width and lace-up closure. Stylish in design, you can team this pair with your everyday or even semi formal look to look smart and elegant. A must buy, it will spruce up your style and make for a cool addition to your collection.

Price of white sneakers for men at a glance:

White sneakers for men Price U.S. POLO ASSN. Dunmore Sneaker ₹ 3,599.00 Ergon Denver Zip & Lace-Up Sneakers ₹ 3,999.00 Bacca Bucci ICE Sneakers ₹ 1,399.00 Red Tape Sneakers ₹ 1,197.00 - ₹ 1,439.00 Puma Breakout IDP Sneakers ₹ 2,066.00 - ₹ 2,082.00