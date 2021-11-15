Winter is here, track pants are what will keep you warm and comfy

The coming of winter in the Indian subcontinent is often associated with romance - the chill in the air and the burst of colour as flowers are in full bloom. However, none of these will appeal if one does not feel warm and snug. Among other things, your attire has a huge role to play.

The truth is layering oneself in heavy woollens too is a pain. However, there are smart solutions available. Track bottoms and pants go a long way in keeping the chill away.

In case, you plan to pick some, here is a list you might want to take a look at:

ENDEAVOUR WEAR Men's Regular Fit Trackpants

This pant is available in four sizes - small, medium, large and extra large - and in five colours - airforce blue, black, dark grey, grey and olive green. This regular fit track pant can be machine washed and comes with zipper pockets on either side. It is made from polyester (92%) and elastane (8%). It dries fast as its antimicrobial technology wicks sweat fast.

MRP: ₹999.00

Deal of the day: ₹511.00

2.VIMAL JONNEY Men's Regular Fit Track Pants

This pant is available in sizes starting from small to double XL. It is available in four colours - black, blue, metallic and grey. This regular fit track pant is made from cotton and can also be worn as a casual wear. It is of the drawstring model.

Price: ₹429.00 - ₹469.00

3.Alan Jones Clothing Men's Slim Fit Track Pants

This track pant has a huge range, starting from small and going up to 4XL and is available in six colours. The colours being - black, cement, melange, navy, olive and wine. This slim fit track pants can be machine washed. It is made from cotton (60%) and polyester (40%). It is well-suited for casual wear.

MRP: ₹1,299.00

Price: ₹579.00

4.MARK LOUIIS Men's Regular Fit Track pants

This pant too has a huge range, however, it only begins with medium size and goes up to 7XL. This regular fit pant can be machine washed and is made from polyester (60%) and cotton (40%).

MRP: ₹1,089.00

Price: ₹569.00

5.Peppyzone Men's Camouflage Regular Fit Track Pant

This regular fit track pant is available from size small and goes up to 3XL. It is made from 100% cotton camouflage fabric. Its stylish design with convertible waistline and pockets makes it an attractive option. It looks great with a jacket.

MRP: ₹1,299.00

Deal of the day: ₹545.00

