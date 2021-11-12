Winter wear for babies: It's that time of the year, wrap them up well

Winters are a tough time to be a parent of a toddler, particularly in the colder parts of India. Babies don't follow any instructions and keeping them still is a task. They crawl everywhere, sit on the floor and it is just not possible to have carpets all over your home. They wet themselves frequently and need to be changed into a new set of clothes several times in a day. All of these conditions mean that they are more susceptible to catching a cold. And hence the need to ensure that they are always wrapped up in warm clothes and are kept safe from infections.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Thankfully, there are several options available online - be it socks, caps and track pants. Here are some picks:1) Trendy Dukaan Baby Boy's Cotton Grip Socks

Socks are a vital clothing for babies on several counts. They keep babies warm. They also ensure that babies feet don't get dirty as they crawl and walk around the house. This pack of six is available in a range of colours and separate sets of boys and girls. These socks can he hand washed. They have grippers at the sole which provide strong grip to prevent kids from falling while walking and running.MRP: ₹1,199.00Price: ₹595.002) KIDSKA Newborn Baby Caps

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This multi-colour cap is available in two sets - a pack of three and a pack of five. The cap keep baby's head and ears covered and protected. It has a ribbed band and knot style closure which gives it a perfect fit. It is skin friendly and is made from soft fabric, which is gentle on your baby's skin.3) Ziory Baby Boy's and Baby Girl's Winter Knitted Cartoon Lovely Cat Hat with Cute Ear Caps

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This cute cap is available for babies in the age group of six to 12 months. This knitted cat hat with ear caps is only available in grey colour. It is skin-friendly, is breathable and can stretch. It is well suited to keep your baby warm in winters.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

4) Jack's Star Kids Soft Cotton Track Pants

These lowers/track pants are available across a huge range for kids. Starting with six-month old babies, it goes up to four- and five-year-old kids. With their stretchable leg openings, they are perfectly suited to dress kids in. They come with durable elastic waist band and are comfortable and breathable. They are available in vibrant colours.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON