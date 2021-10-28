Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Shop Now / Fashion / Winter wear options for women: Light and warm and stylish is the way to be
fashion

Winter wear options for women: Light and warm and stylish is the way to be

The air is crisp and cool - perfect time to slip into light yet warm winter wear. Here are some selections to pick from.
Amp up your style quotient this winter with trendy winter wear.
Published on Oct 28, 2021 07:09 PM IST
By Nivedita Mishra

Winters can be tough to navigate, especially when temperatures fall really low. But it doesn't mean one has to get clumsy and pile on woolens. 

Here are some options from Amazon's most favoured list, which are affordable and stylish too. Now that the Great Indian Festival is on, you can even get amazing deals.

1) FLEXIMAA Women's Cotton Hooded Hoodies

This 100% cotton, long sleeved hooded jacket comes in nine sold colours. With a neat and classic design, it is a clear favourite. The price varies with size and colour.

 

Price: 518.00 - 598.00

RELATED STORIES

2) Qube By Fort Collins Women's Jacket

This long sleeves, hooded bomber jacket is ideal for light winters. Available in four solid colours - black, navy, pink and tan - this jacket looks really smart. Price varies with colour and size.

 

Price: 929.00 - 994.00

3) Alan Jones Clothing Women's Cotton Sweatshirt

Available in 14 different solid colours, this slim fit, 100% cotton full sleeves hoodie jacket in perfect for women on the go. It is easy to handle and can be machine-washed. Price varies depending on the size and colour.

 

Price: 549.00 - 749.00

4) Amazon Brand - Symbol Women Sweatshirt

 Available in 24 different solid colours, this collection, this long sleeve sweatshirt is ideal for light winters. The sweatshirt features raglan sleeves and a round neck.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
winter fashion
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Step out in style with sunglasses that add to poise and personality

Avail discounts on best-loved men's winter wear collection on Amazon

Crocs footwear spell comfort and style, top favourites

Midi dresses: Western wear that will flatter your Indian figure, best picks
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Agni V missile
COP26 summit
Aryan Khan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP