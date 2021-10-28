Winter wear options for women: Light and warm and stylish is the way to be

Winters can be tough to navigate, especially when temperatures fall really low. But it doesn't mean one has to get clumsy and pile on woolens.

Here are some options from Amazon's most favoured list, which are affordable and stylish too. Now that the Great Indian Festival is on, you can even get amazing deals.

1) FLEXIMAA Women's Cotton Hooded Hoodies

This 100% cotton, long sleeved hooded jacket comes in nine sold colours. With a neat and classic design, it is a clear favourite. The price varies with size and colour.

Price: ₹518.00 - ₹598.00

2) Qube By Fort Collins Women's Jacket

This long sleeves, hooded bomber jacket is ideal for light winters. Available in four solid colours - black, navy, pink and tan - this jacket looks really smart. Price varies with colour and size.

Price: ₹929.00 - ₹994.00

3) Alan Jones Clothing Women's Cotton Sweatshirt

Available in 14 different solid colours, this slim fit, 100% cotton full sleeves hoodie jacket in perfect for women on the go. It is easy to handle and can be machine-washed. Price varies depending on the size and colour.

Price: ₹549.00 - ₹749.00

4) Amazon Brand - Symbol Women Sweatshirt

Available in 24 different solid colours, this collection, this long sleeve sweatshirt is ideal for light winters. The sweatshirt features raglan sleeves and a round neck.

