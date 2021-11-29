Winters are enjoyable if your little girl is covered in a warm skivi, top picks

Across India (barring, may be, the mountainous regions), people look forward to the winter months. It is the time for family picnics in open gardens and visits to monuments for fun time with friends and family. It is also the time when the ‘gardener’ in all of us pops out and there is a rush for seasonal flowering plants, which are in full bloom.

However, for young parents with little kids at home, life is a serious challenge with the big question being - how to keep kids away from cold and cough? Thankfully, warm clothes which give proper protection to the vulnerable parts (neck, head, feet etc) of the body, go a long way in making seasonal challenges look like a breeze.



Skivis are a great choice of clothing in the winters, as they are warm and are styled in such a way that they cover the neck (apart from serving as a sweater) of the wearer. Such a garment is needed to stay warm and protected. In case, you are planning to buy some, here's a selection that you must consider.

In Love Kids/Baby Girl's/Girl's/Baby Boy's/Boy's Winter Wear Pure Wool Plain Sweater/Skivi



B075TC76SK

This skivi can be worn by both girls and boys and starts from the age group of 3-4 years and goes up to 7 - 8 years. It is available in nine colour combinations which include light Gajri, super white, jet black, beige, dark navy, dark maroon, lipstick and brick red. It can be hand washed with liquid detergents. It is made from pure wool and is comfortable for kids as it comes with a stretchable fabric.



Price: ₹412.96 - ₹488.61



CLAP Unisex Kids Woolen Warm Full Sleeves Skivi



B09FLJSXG8

This skivi for kids comes as a single piece and in a combination of two. It is available in two colours - black and white. It is available only for kids in the age group of 4 -5 years. This skivi can be machine washed and has been made from good quality wool. It comes without a tag (a small piece of cloth on the inside of the neck of a garment, giving details of size and company etc) and hence is itch-free all-day wear. It has a soft neck elastic which makes it easy to wear and take off. It has a unisex design and is suitable for both boys and girls.

MRP: ₹1,598.00

Price: ₹829.00



Hopscotch Yellow Apple Girls Acrylic Solid Basic Super Soft Skivy in Black Color

B08MD3WTPV

This skivi comes in only one colour - black and is available for kids in the age group of 7 -8 years. Made from Acrylic material, this skivi can be machine washed. While it is a skivi, a closer look at the design shows that the neck is slightly less than the normal length. However, it certainly looks very good.

MRP: ₹699.00

Price: ₹474.00



ARES Baby's Skivi One Year_White

B07F85WJGD

This skivi comes in two basic colours - black and white - and is for very small children. Sizes range available are - 3 to 6 months, 9 - 12 months and 18 - 24 months. It can be machine washed and must be cool ironed. It can be dry cleaned but one should not squeeze it.



MRP: ₹600.00

Price: ₹330.00



At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.





SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON