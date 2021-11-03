Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Shop Now / Fashion / Winters can be cosy for babies in romper suits and onesies, see here
fashion

Winters can be cosy for babies in romper suits and onesies, see here

Keeping babies warm and comfortable in harsh winter months can be a challenge. Onesies and romper suits can be the solution. 
Romper suits and onesies are ideal winter clothes options for babies.
Published on Nov 03, 2021 05:53 PM IST
By Nivedita Mishra

Winters are almost upon us and it is time to invest in warm clothes. While it is convenient to pick clothes for grown-ups, baby clothing needs special attention. A piece of clothing for babies which can be very convenient is a romper suit.

If you are planning to do some baby clothes' shopping, Amazon has some good options to choose from.

1) EIO New Born Baby Multi-Color Long Sleeve Cotton Sleep Suit Romper for Boys and Girls Set of 3

This romper suit comes in a set of three and can be worn by both boys and girls. It is meant for babies in various age brackets starting from 0 to 3 months and 12 to 18 months. However, clothes for 9 to 12 months' old babies aren't available. This suit is available in 17 different colour combinations. The suit is made from cotton and the soft fabric, used in their making, is well suited for babies' skin. The colours it comes in include blue, orange, pink, yellow, deep pink, royal blue, light blue, footed yellow, rani pink and sky blue, among other colours.

RELATED STORIES

 

Price is dependent on size, mentioned here is for the size: 0-3 months. 

MRP: 1,499.00Price: 549.00

2) MINITATU Boy's Full Sleeve Unisex Baby Sleepsuit Pack of 2 Regular and Toddler Sleepers

 

This unisex baby sleepsuit comes in a pack of two. Starting from 0 to 3 months size, it goes up to 9 to 12 months. The suit comes in six different colour schemes and colours include blue-white, dark grey-white, multi-white, must-green, pink and white-multi. It has a toe friendly design for extra comfort, is soft on skin and has slip resistant soles. Made from cotton fabric, it comes in colourful and attractive designs.

 

Price is dependent on size, mentioned here is for the size: 3-6 months.

MRP: 1,099.00Deal price: 449.003) Vadmans New Born Baby Multi-Color Long Sleeve Cotton Sleep Suit Romper for Boys and Girls

 

This romper suit comes in four sizes, with 0 to 3 months as its first size to up to 9 to 12 months. It comes in three colour options -  baby pink, soft blue and yellow. This skin friendly and soft dress is made from premium quality yarn. It is easy to use and can be used as casual wear, day and night wear. It snaps down front for easy dressing and diapering and doesn't have to be pulled over baby's head.

 

Price is dependent on size, mentioned here is for the size: 6-9 months.

MRP: 1,699.00Price: 999.00

4) EIO Sleep Suit/Onesies/Rompers/Jumpsuit

 

This romper comes in 12 different colours. It comes in a set of three. With its soft fabric make, it is well suited for babies. Its funky colour and design adds to its attraction. It also snaps down in front for easy dressing and diapering and doesn't have to be pulled over baby's head.

 

Price is dependent on size, mentioned here is for the size: 0 -3 months.

MRP: 1,499.00Price: 549.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.   

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
clothes
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Men's footwear: When comfort and price meet, here are some top picks

Versatile handbags to make a style statement every time you step out, top picks

This Diwali, drape a saree to get right into festive mode

Winter wear options for women: Light and warm and stylish is the way to be  
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP