Winters can be cosy for babies in romper suits and onesies, see here

Winters are almost upon us and it is time to invest in warm clothes. While it is convenient to pick clothes for grown-ups, baby clothing needs special attention. A piece of clothing for babies which can be very convenient is a romper suit.

If you are planning to do some baby clothes' shopping, Amazon has some good options to choose from.

1) EIO New Born Baby Multi-Color Long Sleeve Cotton Sleep Suit Romper for Boys and Girls Set of 3

B07MB9NH9T

This romper suit comes in a set of three and can be worn by both boys and girls. It is meant for babies in various age brackets starting from 0 to 3 months and 12 to 18 months. However, clothes for 9 to 12 months' old babies aren't available. This suit is available in 17 different colour combinations. The suit is made from cotton and the soft fabric, used in their making, is well suited for babies' skin. The colours it comes in include blue, orange, pink, yellow, deep pink, royal blue, light blue, footed yellow, rani pink and sky blue, among other colours.

Price is dependent on size, mentioned here is for the size: 0-3 months.

MRP: ₹1,499.00

Price: ₹549.00

2) MINITATU Boy's Full Sleeve Unisex Baby Sleepsuit Pack of 2 Regular and Toddler Sleepers

B091TW1YML

This unisex baby sleepsuit comes in a pack of two. Starting from 0 to 3 months size, it goes up to 9 to 12 months. The suit comes in six different colour schemes and colours include blue-white, dark grey-white, multi-white, must-green, pink and white-multi. It has a toe friendly design for extra comfort, is soft on skin and has slip resistant soles. Made from cotton fabric, it comes in colourful and attractive designs.

Price is dependent on size, mentioned here is for the size: 3-6 months.

MRP: ₹1,099.00

Deal price: ₹449.00



3) Vadmans New Born Baby Multi-Color Long Sleeve Cotton Sleep Suit Romper for Boys and Girls

B09C37SZZ4

This romper suit comes in four sizes, with 0 to 3 months as its first size to up to 9 to 12 months. It comes in three colour options - baby pink, soft blue and yellow. This skin friendly and soft dress is made from premium quality yarn. It is easy to use and can be used as casual wear, day and night wear. It snaps down front for easy dressing and diapering and doesn't have to be pulled over baby's head.

Price is dependent on size, mentioned here is for the size: 6-9 months.

MRP: ₹1,699.00

Price: ₹999.00

4) EIO Sleep Suit/Onesies/Rompers/Jumpsuit

B09GW31CFP

This romper comes in 12 different colours. It comes in a set of three. With its soft fabric make, it is well suited for babies. Its funky colour and design adds to its attraction. It also snaps down in front for easy dressing and diapering and doesn't have to be pulled over baby's head.

Price is dependent on size, mentioned here is for the size: 0 -3 months.

MRP: ₹1,499.00

Price: ₹549.00

