Woodland shoes for men look sturdy and are super comfortable to wear

Summary:
A cool fashion accessory for men that can amp up their look is a pair of stylish and comfortable shoes. We all know men in our circle who love to have a wide collection of sneakers. And obsession over pairs of shoes is definitely a healthy one and one must indulge in. While buying shoes, one must look for the comfort level and its overall appearance. Among the top, renowned brands for shoes, Woodland definitely occupies one of the top positions. Known for their quality, appearance, comfort factor, durability and sturdy look, there is an array of options that can cater to the many needs. Shoes from this brand also enjoy a special social status indeed.
If you're looking to introduce a pair/pairs of Woodland shoes to your footwear collection, then our top picks will make for great additions. They are available in different colour options and will easily become men's favourite. For options, scroll down.
Woodland Men's Leather Casual Shoes
This pair of Woodland shoes make for decent casual wear. It has a sole made of rubber and comes with a lace-up closure. It has a medium shoe width and is made from leather material. Available in a slew of colours like Camel and Khaki, this pair of shoes looks smart and attractive on men. A must-buy, it will last men for years.
Woodland Men's Leather Sneakers
A classy-looking pair of shoes, this one has a sole made of thermoplastic elastomers. It comes with a lace-up closure and has a medium shoe width. It is made of premium leather and is a cool casual wear option. The plus point about this pair is that it is a durable one and will last one for many years. It will make for a cool addition to one’s collection.
Woodland Men's G Leather Sneaker
This sturdy-looking pair of Woodland sneakers for men makes for a great footwear option. It has a lace-up closure and comes with a medium shoe width. It is made from premium leather material and has a slightly unique design. Super comfortable to walk in and durable, investing in this pair will indeed be wise. Check out the colour options available in this one.
Woodland Men's Gc Leather Closed Shoe
This pair of Woodland sneakers has a sole made of leather. It comes with a pull-on closure and medium shoe width. Stylish in design and comfortable to wear, this pair will easily become a go-to favourite of men in everyday wear. It can definitely spruce up one’s style quotient in a jiffy. Besides, it has a round toe. It is a must buy.
Woodland Men's Gc Leather Closed Shoe
Styling your look with this pair of shoes will do you good. It has a sole made of thermoplastic elastomers and comes with a lace-up closure. This classy-looking leather pair of shoes is available in three colours and will help you make a great fashion statement. A comfortable pair, you can wear it for a long duration without experiencing any kind of strain in your feet.
|Woodland shoes for men
|Price
|Woodland Men's Leather Casual Shoes
|₹2,157.00 - ₹2,516.00
|Woodland Men's Leather Sneakers
|₹2,163.00 - ₹3,795.00
|Woodland Men's G Leather Sneaker
|₹2,337.00 - ₹3,695.00
|Woodland Men's Gc Leather Closed Shoe
|₹3,595.00
|Woodland Men's Gc Leather Closed Shoe
|₹2,621.00 - ₹3,495.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.