Wrap top for women: Perfect apparel to glam up your everyday look

The key to acing fashion game is by introducing different kinds of apparel in your wardrobe. The way you dress has a positive correlation with how you feel. While it is okay to have a minimalist approach to dressing on days when you don't feel like it, it is simply not okay if all that your wardrobe consists of is shirts and t-shirts. It is important to make some room for various styles of tops and one of them is wrap tops. Yes! This easy-breezy and fun apparel is what you need to break the monotony and look stylish. This one can effortlessly boost your style quotient. It is simple to wear, fuss-free and ranks high on comfort quotient. It helps cinch your waist and has a V-neckline.

If you're looking for some celebrity style-inspiration, then actor Shamita Shetty can help you in that department. She kept her look muted and managed to score brownie points in the style department with her wrap top. Scroll down to look for options in wrap top available on Amazon.

Shaye Women's Satin Wrap Top

This wrap top looks pretty and a definite must-have. It features a beautiful floral print on it and is made of satin fabric. Soft to touch and skin-friendly, this apparel has an attraction about it that is hard to miss. It has a V-neckline and flared short sleeves. You can wear it to brunch dates, casual parties, get-togethers and more to put your stylish foot forward.