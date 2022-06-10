Story Saved
Wrap top for women: Perfect apparel to glam up your everyday look

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg
  • Published on Jun 09, 2022 20:05 IST
Summary:

Wrap tops make for an interesting addition to women's wardrobe. They help break the monotony and are a refreshing change.

Wrap tops make for a refreshing and easy-breezy apparel.

The key to acing fashion game is by introducing different kinds of apparel in your wardrobe. The way you dress has a positive correlation with how you feel. While it is okay to have a minimalist approach to dressing on days when you don't feel like it, it is simply not okay if all that your wardrobe consists of is shirts and t-shirts. It is important to make some room for various styles of tops and one of them is wrap tops. Yes! This easy-breezy and fun apparel is what you need to break the monotony and look stylish. This one can effortlessly boost your style quotient. It is simple to wear, fuss-free and ranks high on comfort quotient. It helps cinch your waist and has a V-neckline.

If you're looking for some celebrity style-inspiration, then actor Shamita Shetty can help you in that department. She kept her look muted and managed to score brownie points in the style department with her wrap top. Scroll down to look for options in wrap top available on Amazon.

Shaye Women's Satin Wrap Top
This wrap top looks pretty and a definite must-have. It features a beautiful floral print on it and is made of satin fabric. Soft to touch and skin-friendly, this apparel has an attraction about it that is hard to miss. It has a V-neckline and flared short sleeves. You can wear it to brunch dates, casual parties, get-togethers and more to put your stylish foot forward.

Shaye Women's Satin Wrap Top with Floral Print | Regular Fit | V Neck | Short Flared Sleeves | for Every Occasion | Cream
Golden Kite Wrap Top
This wrap top is made of velvet fabric and that is what makes it look so special and one-of-a-kind. It has an elegant look and has puff sleeves. Available in three colour variants - red, black and grey - this apparel will make for a lovely itnroduction to your wardrobe. Smart and edgy, this is just what you need to look all glam on your first date, a casual evening party or an office get together.

Golden Kite Women Maroon Wrap Top with Puff Sleeve
Kanha Exports Wrap Belted Top
If you have a think for paisley motif and intricate designs, then this wrap top is for you. Edgy and classy, it is a stunning garment that will spruce up your look in a jiffy. It has an element of simplicity about it and, at the same time, it also looks super attractive. Easy to wear and comfortable, pack this one in your suitcase when going out on holidays to travel in style. You can also make it as part of you everyday wear to break the monotony.

Kanha exports Beach Wear| Wrap Belted top | Crop top |Goa Tunic for Women |Top|Manufacture at Pushkar (Bubbly 1)
Kashana Ladies Top
This top is all things pretty and stylish. Made from fine quality chiffon fabric, this wrap top is available in beige colour and features a dazzling floral print that looks soothing to the eyes. It has a regular fit and will also cinch your waist. Besides, it has full sleeves. Introduce this one to your summer collection to ace the style game.

kashana Women's Chiffon Beige Floral Print Full Sleeve Ladies Top (KS0039_Beige_XX-Large)
Women Floral Print Wrap Style Tie-Ups Top
If you believe in the magic of flower power, then this wrap top is what you must take a good look at. Simple, easy-breezy, comfortable and classy – these are the words that come to mind on seeing this top. This V-neck top sports a dainty floral print all over it which is soothing to the eyes. This one will definitely amp up your summer collection.

Women Floral Print Cinched Wrap Style Tie-Ups Top for Western, Ethnic, Office,Casual,Formal, Designer V-Neck Top (S) White
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

