Wrap your baby girl in warm stylish jackets as winter chill can hurt

Winters are enjoyable only if you are warm and comfortable. Only right clothes can have that effect. However, with kids at home, parents can find balancing winter chill with comfort really tough. Children tend to be careless with clothes, often exposing themselves to winter winds which results in them catching a cold.

However, warm clothes like jackets can help. If you are keen on picking up some for your baby girl, here’s a list that can help you decide.

Amazon Brand - Jam & Honey Girls Jacket

This cute jacket with the head cap comes in a range of colours – coral, light pink, navy, turquoise, yellow and bright pink. It is available for girls from the age of three to four years and goes up to 10 to 11 years. It can be machine washed and is made from 100 % polyester fabric.

M.R.P.: ₹2,999.00Price: ₹1,145.00

Amazon Brand - Symbol girls Jacket

This jacket comes in four light colours – mint, pink, sky blue and turquoise. It is available for girls from the age of two to three years and goes up to 15-16 years. This Indian-made jacket can be machine washed. This quilted jacket comes with long sleeves and a front zipper. It is lightweight and very soft.

MRP: ₹2,799.00Price: ₹883.00

Naughty Niños Girl's Trench Regular fit Jacket

This frock-style jacket is available for girls from the age group of three to four years and goes up to 11 to 12 years. This regular fit jacket can be machine washed and comes in solid pink colour. It has a red variant as well. This pea coat has a spread collar, double-breasted with button closures, long sleeves and two pockets.

MRP: ₹1,999.00Price: ₹739.00

Trendy World For Girls Full Sleeve Zipper With Belt Pullover Hoodie

This jacket with a hoodie is available in a range of colours including black, pink, red and in two shades of skin colour. This regular fit jacket can be machine washed and comes with a front open zipper and long sleeves. It is available for children ranging from two-three years, going up to girls of 12-13 years. The same jacket and in the same age groups is available for boys too.

MRP: ₹1,999.00Price: ₹799.00

Amazon Brand - Jam & Honey Girls Jacket

This pretty printed half jacket with a hoodie for girls comes in three colour combinations – black with pink roses, pink with white and orange flowers and butterflies and navy blue with yellow and pink flowers. It is available for girls from the age of two to three years and goes up to 11 to 12 years. It can be machined washed and is made from 100% polyester fabric.

MRP: ₹2,499.00Price: ₹951.00

