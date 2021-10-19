Yoga mat: Durability to eco-friendliness, things to look out for when buying one

With more and more people starting to work out at home, it has become imperative to buy a yoga mat of the finest quality. While there are many yoga mats available in the market, one must look into a few things before purchasing a mat. First and foremost, ensure that the mat you’re buying is eco-friendly. Second, make sure it is non-toxic, that is, it doesn’t allow sweat, dirt and other impurities to penetrate into it. Then, durability makes for an important consideration.Some of the finest quality yoga mats are listed below:

1. Fitness Mantra® Yoga Mat for Gym Workout and Yoga Exercise

This mat is eco-friendly and anti-tear. You can do strenuous exercises on this mat, as it offers an excellent slip resistant advantage, thus preventing injuries. Made from biodegradable silicone materials, it is also recyclable and 100% non-toxic. Made from superior quality material, the mat prevents absorption of sweat into it. It is also equipped with moisture-resistant technology. Given it is 180 cm long, 6 mm thick and 60 cm wide, it is suitable for people of all shapes and sizes. You can clean it with a mild soap and water.

2. Fitness Mantra® Yoga Mat with Carrying Strap for Gym Workout and Yoga Exercise

This mat offers excellent grip, is eco-friendly and 100% non-toxic, as it doesn't allow dirt and sweat to penetrate into it. It is easy to clean, as it is equipped with moisture resistant technology. It is 6 mm thick, 180 cm long and 60 cm wide. You can do hard core exercises on this mat, and not worry about it getting teared. Also, you can clean it with a mild soap, water and a soft cloth.

3. OJS ® EVA Yoga Mat with Carrying Bag for Gym Workout and Yoga Exercise

This mat is waterproof, 6 mm thick and comes with a carrying bag. It is tear-resistant, non-toxic and anti-slip. It is lightweight and can be carried anywhere with ease and comfort. This mat is made from natural material, and is known for its durability. No harmful chemicals were used in the making of this mat.

4. Fitness Mantra® Yoga Mat for Gym Workout and Yoga Exercise

This mat is anti-skid and is extra large. Hence, you can do all your exercises with ease and comfort. It has an excellent cushion, is 6 mm thick and helps reduce stress on your knees, joints and ankles. Besides, it is super easy to clean, non-toxic, odour-free and embossed on both sides.

