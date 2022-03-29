4 best creams to moisturise knees and elbows to get soft and smooth skin

Many people experience dark skin around their elbows and knees, making them feel embarrassed. The reasons for this condition could be overexposure to sunlight or build up of dead skin cells or dirt. For some, skin around these areas also grows thick. The darkening of skin around these areas can affect any person regardless of their skin type.

However, there is a solution. There are many specially formulated creams available in the market that help lighten the skin around these areas. They can be used by both women and men. We have curated a list below of these formulations. They ensure your skin is always hydrated and deeply moisturised. Further, they act as great exfoliators by getting rid of dead skin and making way for soft and smooth skin. Among their other benefits, these creams also improve skin texture.

Keen on getting an even skin tone? Then try introducing these formulations to your skincare essentials.

Suitable for all skin types, this cream is formulated to lighten your dark neck, knees and elbows. It evens the skin tone and helps treat rough, dry and scaly skin. A unisex product, it deeply moisturises and exfoliates the skin.

This cream is specially formulated to lighten, soften and moisturise the elbows and knees. It removes dead skin cells and evens the skin tone. A vegan product devoid of paraben, sulphate and gluten, it keeps skin hydrated and improves the texture of the skin.

This formulation is known to whiten the skin tone. Enriched with powerful ingredients like Glycerin, Niacinamide and Gotu Kola (Centella Asiatica), this cream lightens the skin tone and deeply moisturises it around elbows and knees. It evens out thick and darkened skin also, making way for smooth and soft skin. Besides, it is a unisex vegan product and is suitable for all skin types. Another plus is it is devoid of sulphate, paraben and silicone.

What makes this formulation super effective is its ability to lighten the skin tone around knees and elbow. It removes dead skin cells and evens out the skin tone. Enriched with ingredients that deeply moisturise, this cream fades the appearance of dark areas around knees and elbows. Besides, this vegan cream doesn't contain paraben, sulphate and gluten.

