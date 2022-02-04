5 beauty products that will make your special one smile this Valentine's Day

It is always a good time if you wish to give a loved one a gift. But some occasions just make it special. Birthdays and anniversaries are special days when pampering our loved ones with gifts make so much sense. Another such day is Valentine's Day, a day when lovers all over the world celebrate love.A romantic date is definitely the order of the day and surprising your dear one with delightful gifts is another way to celebrate. If you are planning on one for the special woman in your life, then beauty products make for an ideal gifting option, as women of all age groups love beauty items.

Amazon has an amazing collection of such products - from perfumes, lipsticks, moisturizers to hair dryers. While makeup and beauty products can be a deeply individual choice to make, few things have an universal appeal. A good idea would be to make a pack of five beauty items and impress your ladylove.

A kajal pencil, for instance, appeals to all irrespective of race and age. A maroon or a red lipstick too is a standard choice that is likely to appeal to all. In case we have encouraged you to go the extra mile for your loved one, then here are few products worth taking a look at.

1) Faces Canada Ultime Pro Peaches N Tinted Moisturizer

A tinted mointurizer is a great product to give as a gift. Why, you may ask? Well, for one it is a moisturizer, which makes it an essential item to have at home. Second, it comes a tint of colour. Once you apply it, it forms a thin makeup base while hydrating the skin. This cream comes with subtle micro shimmer particles which give it a perfect peach glow. It is lightweight and suitable for sensitive skin as well. It has a soft peach smell and has no side effects.

2) Maybelline New York Colossal Kajal

No makeup item can be as universal as a kajal pencil. It is an everyday beauty product and helps accentuate one's eyes better. A kajal is versatile too; apart from the water line (of the eye) one can also use it as an eye liner. Your girl will certainly love you for this.

3) Swiss Beauty Ultra Professional Palette MakeUp Kit, Face MakeUp

A compact makeup kit is a classic favourite of all women. It is handy and can fit in a handbag. This product from Swiss Beauty has all the essential makeup items - six eyeshadows, one highlighter, one contour and one blusher. This product gives you a natural look and comes in striking yet subtle colours. Each shade is smooth and easy to blend. The kit is travel friendly.4) Philips HP8100/46 Hair Dryer

A good hair dryer is a beauty essential that no woman can do without. This product comes with an advanced concentrator technology with a quick-heat head. A popular pick, it comes with two flexible heat settings for careful drying. It also comes with a two year Philips India warranty from the date of purchase.

5) MINISO Dazzle EDT Eau the Parfum Long Lasting Women Perfumes

A perfume is a beauty item that never fails to impress. So, invest in one to present as a gift to the woman in your life. Miniso's perfume is both long-lasting and cost effective. This perfume is easy to carry and comes in great many varieties. This is a perfect choice for special occasions like social or formal events, date, wedding, party and meetings.

