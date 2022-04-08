5 best epilators to remove hair from roots painlessly

Hair removal is a tricky and painful task. Many of women often delay their appointments at salon, as they view the waxing experience with dread. If you have been in search of a painless solution, then epilators are one for you. They are convenient to use and remove the hair from the roots. There are many options available online. Some are meant for use for face alone and some can used on the entire body. There are epilators that are also suitable for both dry and wet use. And the best part is you can avoid going to salons for getting hair waxed altogether and choose to go for customised experience from the comfort of your homes.We have curated a list of epilators for women below. Most of them are cordless and help result in smooth and clear skin for weeks. Interested in trying them out? Then scroll through our selections below.Braun Silk-epil 9 9-720, Epilator for women, Shaver & Trimmer head included, Cordless Wet & Dry Epilation for long lasting hair removal with Sensosmart technology

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This epilator is cordless. Its blade is made from stainless steel. You can get rid of hair painlessly from any or all parts of the body. Thanks to its ergonomic use, it is convenient to use too. The plus point is it leaves you with smooth and clear skin for weeks and not just a few days. It is 100% waterproof and rechargeable too.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nova NLS 531 Sensi Trim Facial Epilator Battery Operated for Women (White)

This epilator is operated by a battery. It comes in white colour and is light in weight and can be carried around. You can remove hair from your face painlessly and gently with this tool in one go. It comes along with a few accessories like precision head, bikini head, comb, beauty cap and cleaning brush. Besides, it is easy to use, as it has a ergonomic design.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Philips Cordless Epilator– All-Rounder for Face and Body Hair Removal (White)

This cordless epilator from Philips is a perfect tool to get rid of facial and body hair. It comes in white colour and is suitable for both dry and wet use. Its extra wide epilator head with ceramic tweezers helps cover more area with every stroke. Besides, it also covers with a shaving head and trimming comb for a close shave and the opti-light present in it helps remove every small hair.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vega Silky Soft 2-in-1 Epilator & Shaver (White)

This grooming tool from Vega comes in white colour and consists of both epilator and shaver. It is battery powered and weighs light. It has two heads - one of epilator and one of shaver. Suitable for both dry and wet use, its stainless steel blades help get rid of unwanted hair in no time. After 8 hours of charge, it gives 35 minutes usage time. Also, it is cordless and comes with a charging base.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

VGR V-722 Cordless Professional 2-in-1 Women Epilator & Shaver for different body areas for Wet & Dry use 35 minutes Runtime - Pink

This hair removal tool consists of both epilator and shaver. It helps in getting rid of unwanted hair from different parts of the body easily and painlessly. The head of the epilator is waterproof. An attractive design, this also comes with a LED light, a release button and a charging indicator, among other things.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.