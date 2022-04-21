5 creams that will keep your skin nourished this summer

It is important to take extra care of our skin in today's day and age. Why, you may ask. Well, the air we breathe is not just unhealthy for our lungs, but for our skin too. The rise in pollutants and other impurities in the air takes an inevitable toll on our skin, leaving it feeling dull and parched. To restore its suppleness, creams are a best fit. These formulations are thicker in consistency and helps lock in skin's natural moisture, resulting in soft and hydrated skin. If you struggle with intense dryness, then introducing creams in your skincare AM routine can be a game changer. Besides, creams also fade away ageing signs like fine lines, wrinkles, blemishes etc. They give your skin an instant dose of nourishment and make for best picks to uplift a dull looking skin. Formulated with nourishing ingredients, creams are super effective and a must-have in one's everyday skincare routine.



To narrow down the choices for you, we have put together a bunch of lightweight and non-oily formulations that blend easily into the skin. Keep scrolling to take a look at our selections.



Auli Hello Hydration Gel Cream

To say hello to happy and hydrated skin, introduce this gel cream from Auli Lifestyle in your skincare regime. It comes enriched with hydro-boosting properties and also helps in fading fine lines, wrinkles and other such ageing signs. It gives you skin an enviable dewy finish and replenishes it deeply from within, thanks to its nourishing ingredients like Jojoba oil, Cucumber and Almond oil.

B088R38C8K

Kaya Clinic Anytime Moisturising Cream

Treat your skin with love and care by using this moisturising cream. Enriched with the goodness of Shea butter, this cream has a unique moisture lock formula that keeps your skin hydrated and nourished all day long. It also minimises water loss from skin and keeps it soft and supple. Packed with antioxidants, anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties, this formulation has a soothing effect on skin and helps repair it a great deal.

B00FYXN7X0

Pond's Light Moisturiser

A widely trusted brand, Pond’s creams are synonymous with soft and supple skin. It comes in the form of gel and contains SPF 15 to shield your skin from nasty rays of the sun. A 24 hours moisture lock formulation, it is ideal for use all year round, is non-oily and blends easily into the skin.

B07KFTCQYD

Cetaphil Moisturising Cream

Say goodbye to dryness and introduce this Cetaphil moisturising cream into your skincare regime. It is suitable for use on the body and face and comes enriched with the goodness of Almond oil and vitamin E. It is suitable for use by people of all skin types and helps retain skin’s natural moisture barrier.

B01HMLB0LW

Olay Moisturising Cream

This Olay moisturising cream is formulated with Cocoa butter and helps result in youthful and radiant-looking skin. Besides keeping your skin nourished and moisturised, this formulation also helps deal with ageing signs like wrinkles, blemishes, fine lines by reducing their appearance. It locks in moisture in the skin and that’s the reason why this cream is super effective in getting you smooth, soft and hydrated skin.

B0105ZGLAW

