5 prickly heat powders you must have in your closet to deal with summer heat

There is no escaping summer heat in India. But what one can do is manage it better. One of the most common problems faced during this season is prickly heat. This is a situation when the skin erupts with red sores on skin, which are also itchy. Prickly heat is a kind of skin rash which erupts when the sweat on the skin gets trapped.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Explaining what prickly heat and sweat do to our skin after getting trapped, Dr Anjali Mukerjee, a nutritionist and founder of Health Total, writing in Hindustan Times, said: “The sweat then seeps into nearby tissues causing tiny pockets of skin to get inflamed. When these burst and release the sweat, you feel a stinging, prickling sensation, which lasts for a couple of days. If left untreated, prickly heat can lead to skin infections.”

One of the most effective ways to deal with this problem is to apply prickly heat powder repeatedly. The skin should of course be cleaned often so that the pores are clear. Many of these powders are available online which you can order from the comfort of your homes. We have put together a list of such powders which you can certainly find useful. Take a look.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Candid Prickly Heat Powder

This powder uses an anti-bacterial formula to keep one protected from skin problems. It has a soothing and cooling effect on the skin and gives relief from itching and burning sensation. It works by controlling bacterial growth and infection due to prickly heat. This powder also absorbs sweat and gives a dry effect on sweaty body parts. It comes in an Oriental Musk fragrance and can be used by anyone with normal skin.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shower To Shower Prickly Heat Powder

This prickly heat powder uses Ayurvedic formulation to deal with prickly heat. It is skin friendly and provides relief in extreme heat. This cooling powder comes with the mint in it and leaves behind a refreshing feeling after application.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dermicool Soothing Lavender Prickly Heat Powder

This powder too is effective in dealing with prickly heat. It provides cooling effect from burning and itching of the skin which lasts for a long period. Apart from giving relief from itchiness, caused by prickly heat, this powder is also effective in dealing with Athlete’s foot, common skin rash problem athletes and sportspersons have to deal with. It is available in two variants – Menthol Regular and Soothing Lavender.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nycil Prickly Heat Powder

One of the oldest and most trusted prickly heat powders in India, Nycil is very effective in dealing with skin problems in summers. This soothing powder is effective on sensitive skin as well. This is an instant cooling powder that absorbs sweat and keeps the skin dry.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Snake Brand Prickly Heat Original Cooling Powder

This cooling, refreshing and soothing powder is effective in giving relief from itchiness and prickly heat rash in hot and humid weather. It is ideal to use this powder after bath as an antiseptic and absorbent dusting powder. It also contains refreshing natural essential oils and is safe for use by the whole family.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.