8 makeup essentials for flawless bridal look

Certain makeup essentials help one get flawless look.

Most girls wait for their wedding day. They want to look their best and, needless to say, want their makeup game on point. On most days, women struggle acing that winged eyeliner look or prepping their skin for makeup. This is quite common and hardly an issue. However, no one can afford any goof up when it comes to applying makeup on the D-day. Therefore, it becomes important to get the right makeup essentials which promise great quality and smooth application. From transfer-proof lipsticks, long-lasting mascara to premium quality concealer and highlighter, we have curated a list of makeup essentials in our list below that you will need to flawless makeup look on your wedding day.



The list includes both the products you will need for prepping your skin and also the makeup essentials for defining your features. Scroll down to take a look at our picks which include a host of products from primers, blush, highlighter to lipsticks and more.



Colorbar Cosmetics Primer

This primer is a must for an impeccable makeup look, as it preps your skin for smooth makeup application. It comes packed with hydrating and soothing properties, resulting in your skin looking fresh and radiant. Besides, it also reduces the size of skin pores.

Maybelline New York Fit Me Concealer

On your big day, you surely want all eyes on you. To get that enviable perfect makeup look, use a concealer to hide those blemishes and dark spots. This formulation gives a medium coverage and is free from fragrance and oil.

Sugar Cosmetics - Contour De Force - Mini Blush

This mini blush, which comes in bright coral colour, will give your skin an uplift, resulting in a radiant glow. It comes in five flattering shades to cater to every skin tone. A long-lasting formulation, it is lightweight and blends easily into the skin, adding a natural glow to your face.

Swiss Beauty Brick Highlighter

This highlighter from Swiss Beauty has a shimmery finish type. It improves the complexion of the skin, sculpts cheekbones and defines features. This weightless formulation also conditions and softens your skin.

Just Herbs Ayurvedic Creamy Matte Lipstick Set

This lipstick set, containing 16 different shades, comes in the form of a stick. All formulations have a matte finish. Made using Ayurvedic and natural ingredients, these lipstick provide moisturisation and nourishment to your lips.

Manish Malhotra Beauty By MyGlamm 9 In 1 Eyeshadow Palette

This eyeshadow palette from MyGlamm comes in both metallic and matte finish. A vegan formulation, it gives an excellent payoff with a single stroke and is easily blendable into the skin. Meant for both dry and wet use, it is also free from parabens, oils, mineral oils, D5 and nano ingredients.

Sery Xpresslash Eye Lash Mascara

This mascara will up your eye makeup game. It will curl the lashes beautifully and enhance the volume and the length of the lashes too. It doesn’t smudge, or clumps.

L'oreal Paris Kajal

This black kajal is smudge-proof for a good up to 12 hours and is transfer- and water-proof too. It has been powered with the goodness of mineral pigments for deep, intense colour pay off. Besides, vitamin E, Cocoa butter, Olive oil, Esters and vitamin C present in it make it safe for use.