A buying guide for infrared thermometers: Our top 5 picks

Infrared thermometer can help take readings more quickly.

We saw how popular infrared thermometers became when Covid-pandemic was in full swing. Even now, most institutions and households prefer to keep one handy for its many advantages. This is a device that helps measure temperature by detecting infrared radiation emitted by an object. The best part is how this device does not require you to come in contact with any person directly. All you have to do is take the reading from a few steps away; it is that easy. Besides, this way it also can monitor the temperature of a group of people in very less time. Easy to use and super reliable, this one is indeed a great technology that we all must make use of in both our workplaces and homes. We have curated a list of infrared thermometers from Amazon below. They come with the promise of accuracy. Scroll on to take a closer look at our selections.



Vandelay Oximeter & Infrared Thermometer Combo (Grey)

This combo pack includes an oximeter and an infrared thermometer. Both the devices come in grey colour and are battery powered. The thermometer features a large backlit LCD display that makes it easy for the person to note down the readings. One can switch easily between Celsius (°C) and Fahrenheit (°F) at the click of a button. It comes with a one-year warranty card against any manufacturing defects.

HealthSense Thermometer

This device is a no contact device as it lets you measure a person’s body temperature from a distance. It has an ergonomic design and is engineered with imported German sensors for enhanced accuracy. The pure copper probe is able to detect even the slightest change in temperature and is very fast to produce results. Imagine, in just 1 second.

Omron MC 720 Non Contact Digital Infrared Forehead Thermometer

This non contact digital infrared thermometer is used for measuring the body temperature of a person. It comes with a special feature called alarm. You can easily get readings in both Fahrenheit and Celsius on just clicking a button. Available in white colour, this one will produce results quickly and accurately as well. It also comes with an auto on and off feature.

FREEMANS PRO-ITM Infrared Thermometer

This device is battery powered and features a large backlit LCD display for easy reading. You can get the readings both on Celsius and Fahrenheit. It automatically shuts down if not been in use for 60 seconds. It is a lightweight and portable device that users will find super easy to use. All you have to do is point the device from a distance in the direction of a person’s forehead and it will give you details about their body temperature.

YUWELL Infrared Thermometer YT-1

This infrared thermometer is available in white colour. The response time of this device is 1000 milliseconds. It can easily measure the body temperature of a person in a jiffy and from a distance. Thus, eliminating the risk of infections. It is available in white colour, has a round body and offers a comfortable grip. The LCD display screen makes it easy to note the readings without causing any strain to the eyes.



Price of infrared thermometers at a glance:

Devices Price Vandelay Oximeter & Infrared Thermometer Combo (Grey) ₹ 6,998 HealthSense Thermometer ₹ 2,200 Omron MC 720 Non Contact Digital Infrared Forehead Thermometer ₹ 2,945 FREEMANS PRO-ITM Infrared Thermometer ₹ 3,483 YUWELL Infrared Thermometer YT-1 ₹ 6,500