A complete buying guide for moisturisers for acne-prone skin

Oily and acne-prone skin can be difficult to deal with. And not being able to find right set of skincare essentials to take care of such needs of skin can further complicate matters. You need something that keeps your skin moisturised and hydrated at all times and, at the same time, in non-greasy condition. It should also be lightweight and absorb easily into the skin without leaving any sticky residue. To take care of inflammatory skin, it must also have a soothing and calming effect on it.

We have picked up some of the moisturisers in our list below. They come from good brands like Dot and Key and Cipla. They will help in keeping excess oil at bay and also fade away the appearance of acne scars. Scroll on to read ore about our favourite picks and what they can do for your acne-prone skin.



Cipla Excela Moisturiser for Oily & Acne Prone Skin, 50g

This moisturiser is formulated for those who have oil and acne-prone skin. It helps keep skin hydrated and moisturised at all times. It is non-comedogenic which means it won’t trigger any skin reaction and is absolutely safe to use. It will reduce the sebum secretion and aid in keeping your skin clear and clean at all times. Besides, it has a matte feel to it.