Saturday, Jan 14, 2023
A complete buying guide for moisturisers for acne-prone skin

  By Shreya Garg
  Published on Jan 13, 2023 20:00 IST
Summary:

Best moisturisers for acne-prone skin are those that are non-greasy and lightweight. Read on to see our top picks.

Acne-prone moisturisers are best picks if you want to control excessive oil secretion on your skin.

Oily and acne-prone skin can be difficult to deal with. And not being able to find right set of skincare essentials to take care of such needs of skin can further complicate matters. You need something that keeps your skin moisturised and hydrated at all times and, at the same time, in non-greasy condition. It should also be lightweight and absorb easily into the skin without leaving any sticky residue. To take care of inflammatory skin, it must also have a soothing and calming effect on it.

We have picked up some of the moisturisers in our list below. They come from good brands like Dot and Key and Cipla. They will help in keeping excess oil at bay and also fade away the appearance of acne scars. Scroll on to read ore about our favourite picks and what they can do for your acne-prone skin.

Cipla Excela Moisturiser for Oily & Acne Prone Skin, 50g
This moisturiser is formulated for those who have oil and acne-prone skin. It helps keep skin hydrated and moisturised at all times. It is non-comedogenic which means it won’t trigger any skin reaction and is absolutely safe to use. It will reduce the sebum secretion and aid in keeping your skin clear and clean at all times. Besides, it has a matte feel to it.

cellpic 26% off
Cipla Excela Moisturiser for Oily & Acne Prone Skin, 50g
26% off
493 666
Buy now

Acnemoist Moisturiser/For Oily & Acne Prone Skin, 59 g
This moisturiser is best suitable for those with oily and acne-prone skin. It reduces irritation and is an oil-free formulation. Dermatologically tested, this one combats the problem of dryness by keeping skin hydrated at all times. Perfect for everyday use, it is safe and super effective to use. It is made from the goodness of Jojoba Ester, Hydranov and Pentavitin.

cellpic 3% off
Acnemoist Moisturiser/For Oily & Acne Prone Skin, 59 g
3% off
330 340
Buy now

Pilgrim Tea Tree oil free moisturizer
This oil-free moisturiser has the goodness of Hyaluronic acid and Tea Tree extracts in it. It does a great job in keeping the skin intensely hydrated at all times. A lightweight formulation, this one comes packed with antibacterial properties. It minimizes the appearance of blemishes caused due to acne formation. It also helps in strengthening the skin barrier and controls sebum secretion too.

cellpic 19% off
Pilgrim Tea Tree oil free moisturizer for face for oily & acne prone skin with Hyaluronic acid & CICA | Tea tree light non-oily moisturizer for face | Face moisturizer for women & men | 80 gm
19% off
224 275
Buy now

Dot & Key CICA + 5% Niacinamide Oil-Free Moisturizer
This oil-free moisturiser from Dot and Key is meant for all types of skin, including oily and acne-prone skin. This one helps in controlling excess oil, has a soothing effect on skin and reduces the appearance of acne scars, darks pots and blemishes. It is enriched with the goodness of Oat oil and Ceramides. Besides, it can be used by both men and women.

cellpic 10% off
Dot & Key CICA + 5% Niacinamide Oil-Free Moisturizer for Dark Spot, Oily, Sensitive, Acne Prone Skin, 50gm
10% off
355 395
Buy now

OSADHI Vegan Oily Skin Face Moisturiser Acne Prone Skin
This moisturiser has a nice Peppermint scent to it. It contains Calamine, Green Tea and so on. It is designed to give you a luminous skin free from spots. It also has SPF content in it that will shield your skin from nasty rays of the sun. Rich in antioxidants, this tinted moisturiser will help in keeping acne and breakouts at bay.

cellpic 2% off
OSADHI Vegan Oily Skin Face Moisturiser Acne Prone Skin for Men & Women With Green Tea, 50gm
2% off
535 545
Buy now

Price of moisturisers for acne-prone skin at a glance:

 MoisturisersPrice
 Cipla Excela Moisturiser for Oily & Acne Prone Skin, 50g  666
 Acnemoist Moisturiser/For Oily & Acne Prone Skin, 59 g  340
 Pilgrim Tea Tree oil free moisturizer  275
 Dot & Key CICA + 5% Niacinamide Oil-Free Moisturizer  395
 OSADHI Vegan Oily Skin Face Moisturiser Acne Prone Skin  545

