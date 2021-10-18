Ace your everyday basic look with these smudge-proof kajals

Even the ones who are not too fond of makeup will tell you that Kajal is one accessory they can't do without. So much so that as soon as we find out that our kajal stick won't last us another day, we rush to the nearest cosmetic store to stock up on our favourite accessory. Another thing we all will agree on is we're very brand conscious when it comes to buying a kajal. We want it to be smudge-proof, waterproof, smooth in application and one which doesn't cause any irritation in our eyes upon its application.

Factoring in all of these above considerations, we have drawn a list of kajals which will make your everyday life easier.

This eyeconic kajal from Lakme is dermatologically tested and absolutely safe for eyes. It is smudge-proof & waterproof, and will make your eyes stand out by giving them a definitive look. Also, it is easy to hold and supremely easy to apply. You can apply it on both waterline and eyelids. It promises to give your eyes a deep black finish, which will last for as long as up to 22 hours.

2. L'Oreal Paris Kajal Magique

This is a new generation formulation which is powered by mineral pigments for a deep and an intense colour. It is enriched with Vitamin E, Cocoa Butter, Olive Oil Esters and Vitamin C. This explains why it glides so easily and is smooth in application. Both smudge-proof and waterproof, it is suitable for sensitive eyes and those who wear contact lenses.

3. Faces Canada Ultime Pro Intense Gel Kajal

It glides smoothly, and is both soft and creamy. Made with candelilla plant wax, you can wear it for as long as a day without worrying about it smudging on your face. It also comes with a sharpener, and is waterproof. It will let your eyes do the talking for you, by giving them a distinct edge.

4. Maybelline New York Colossal Kajal

This long-lasting formulation will give your eyes a distinct look with its deep, dark intense black colour. Infused with the goodness of Aloe Vera, known for its soothing and moisturizing properties, Vitamins C and E, it will prove to be comfortable to wear for all day long. It is smudge-proof (for 12 hrs) and waterproof.

