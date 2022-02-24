Ace your eye makeup look with these easy-to-use eyeshadow sticks

For the women of today, makeup usually happens on the move. So, when it comes to applying eyeshadow, most women would like to go for a formulation that come in the form of stick rather than in the form of palette, as that way it is more convenient to use. Eyeshadow sticks are travel-friendly and user-friendly and allow one to ace the eye makeup game with more precision.

There are many options available on Amazon. To help you with the selection, we have shortlisted some of them in our list below. The beauty products are smudge-proof and waterproof and also last for a good amount of time.



While some of our recommendations come in the pack of four and five, others are available in different colour variations. All of them have a shimmer finish and helps elevate your overall look, making your face look radiant and luminous.

Interested in introducing easy-to-apply eyeshadow sticks to your makeup kit? Then scroll down right away.





1. SERY FOCUS EYESHADOW STICK |Smudge proof, one stroke color application , last all day| Festive Pack of 5 12.5 g, Multicolor

This pack of five smudge-proof eyeshadow sticks are perfect beauty tools to get your eye makeup game on point. Easy to apply, these sticks glide smoothly over the lash lines and have been formulated from natural ingredients. All colours are highly pigmented and have shimmer in them, which further elevate the look. They are safe to use and are long-lasting formulations.



2. COLORESSENCE Eyeshadow Pencil Pearl Effect Waterproof Long Lasting Shimmer Eye Shadow Eyeliner Crayon Retractable Stick Combo Set - Pack of 3 (Antique Gold, Dark Blue & Turquoise)

This pack of three eyeshadow sticks are waterproof and sweatproof formulations. They are easy to apply and glide smoothly over the lash lines. Besides making your eyes look attractive, these sticks can also be used on nose and cheeks to make your face look luminous and glowing. The sticks have a creamy and glossy texture and come with a touch of shimmer.





3. SUGAR Cosmetics Two Good To Be True Dual Eyeshadow |Matte & Metallic |Long-wearing | Smudge-proof | Transfer-proof | - 06 Chamomile & Lavender, (1.5ml Each Side)

This vegan formulation from SUGAR Cosmetics has a matte finish and lasts for as long as up to 20 hours. Ophthalmologically tested, this eyeshadow stick is crease-proof, transfer-proof, waterproof and 100% safe for use. It is available in many flattering shades and has a shimmer touch in it.



4. Music Flower Waterproof Long Lasting Double Ended Eyeshadow Stick & Shimmer Pencil-109, Blue, 14 g

This eyeshadow stick has a shimmer finish type and is convenient to use. It is a perfect pick to ace your eye makeup look and is available in many different colour variants. It is a long-lasting formulation and is travel-friendly too.



